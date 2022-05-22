Keeping the Funk Fresh

In the months leading up to March 2020, members in the Flathead Valley’s popular funk band 20 Grand were hitting their groove. They had just recorded their second album, they were consistently rehearsing and they were preparing for a busy summer. On March 7, the band played an...
A century of Kavanagh newspaper ownership has come to an end. Brian and LeAnne Kavanagh have sold the Shelby Promoter, as well as the Cut Bank Pioneer Press, Browning Glacier Reporter and The Valierian to Jesse Mullen and Lloyd Mullen of Ponderosa Publications, LLC according to John Cribb, Cribb, Cope & Potts who represented the Kavanagh family. The sale was effective March 1.
Local farmers markets are back in the Flathead Valley, bringing with them a community-oriented mix of fresh produce, local artists, food vendors, and live music. For Columbia Falls Community Market Executive Director Melissa Ellis, there’s something particularly special about the market’s early season in that it typically offers a better chance to see familiar faces.
Graduation season is upon us, and I always pause at this time of year to reflect on this year’s graduates as they transition into adulthood, otherwise known as “real life.” The class of 2022, all 340 of them, will head off post June 3 to face the world on a diverse number of fronts. Some students, boasting high academic achievements and lofty post-secondary goals, will head to Ivy League schools, prominent private colleges, Montana universities, and Flathead Valley Community College to pursue higher education.
How many Flathead homes, of what style, sold from May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022? Blue columns show the quantity, by style and by city. The printed Beacon has room for one chart, so we have shown the one for the above calendar period. However, the online Beacon will have an animated GIF, showing the same period for the past three years, for comparison and your trend-spotting. The green line shows the median cost per square footage. $300 per foot seems more common this past year. Additionally, Columbia Falls is edging above Bigfork. The gold line shows median days from listing to contract. Which style sells the most by city? Which style sells for the most per city?
Farm Service Administrator Zach Ducheneaux will be in Browning, this afternoon (Tuesday,) to meet with producers. Mr. Ducheneaux will be available at 2 o'clock today at the Blackfeet Tribal Conference Room. BTW, ag producers & handlers who are certified "organic," or transitioning to organic can now apply for the USDA Certification Program & certification cost share program. Be sure & check with your local FSA officer for the details.
For the last four decades, Kim Pinter and her husband have lived in the remote Bad Rock Canyon seven miles west of Glacier National Park and about two-and-a-half miles into the woods off U.S. Highway 2. Besides a few bars, a gas station and a post office, there are few...
LIBBY, Montana (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground.
Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County.
Deputies had been called to the Alexander Creek Campground along the Kootenai River at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found the two victims.
A man had been killed and a woman who was injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified.
Seaman was being held at the Flathead County jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to a jail roster. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney.
Montana’s primary elections are coming up quick, June 7, a bit after Memorial Day. I hope the timing helps us remember those who made it possible. Our right and duty to wisely choose our leaders is a great and shockingly rare gift, paid for with too much blood and suffering.
A federal judge has tossed out a wild lawsuit filed against billionaire Michael Goguen by his former head of security, bringing to end a saga that has embroiled Whitefish, Montana, for years. The racketeering lawsuit alleged that Goguen furtively used the security chief—Matthew Marshall—and a company they founded together to improperly manage his relationships with women, “make hush payments, target his enemies, and cover up” misconduct. Judge Donald Molloy declared in an opinion on Tuesday that the racketeering claims lacked merit, and he dismissed them with prejudice. In March, Marshall was sentenced to six years in prison for conning Goguen out of roughly $2 million by claiming that he was a former CIA agent who would use Goguen’s funds to conduct off-the-books missions, like striking “Syrian Terrorist Leaders.” Marshall pleaded guilty last November. In a statement, Goguen said in part: “I am pleased to see that justice has been done... Now that this convicted conman and pathological liar’s transparent plan for vengeance has crumbled, I am hopeful that the media outlets who reported on his salacious and defamatory fabrications will acknowledge the errors in their reporting.” Marshall’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police (HPD) say they arrested a man for theft identity around 9 p.m. on May 20. Police identified the man as 39-year-old Thomas Cates of Libby, Montana. HPD say they pulled over Cates at the intersection of Powell and South Green Street for a license plate not being displayed properly […]
LAKE COUNTY – Craig Allen McCrea of Ronan has been charged with felony arson and is being held on $1 million bond for starting fires with a torch that led to three blazes last summer, including one that destroyed more than a dozen homes near Flathead Lake, according to the Lake County Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.
WHITEFISH, Mont. - One person is walking away with only minor injuries after they were involved in a high-speed accident. Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995 reports they responded to the high-speed accident on Highway 93 Sunday morning. A single occupant had to be extracted from the passenger vehicle involved and...
There is a group in Flathead County who are not happy with Pam Holmquist, and they are spreading malicious lies about her in an effort to get their candidate elected. Pam is neither deceitful nor incompetent. She makes her decisions based on research, facts, and thoughtful consideration. Pam has been...
The Whitefish City Council on May 16 voted to pass the second reading of a new accessory dwelling unit ordinance that will ease restrictions and create incentives for renting the so-called “mother-in-law” units to local residents through long-term rental leases. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is a unit...
A Flathead County man suspected of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at a Libby-area campground on May 21 has been charged with a felony count of deliberate homicide and another felony count of attempted deliberate homicide. Garry Douglas Seaman, 63, made his initial appearance in Lincoln County...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect accused of killing one man and injuring a woman in the Alexander Creek Campground north of Libby around 2:47 p.m. on Saturday. Lincoln County officials arrested the suspect, Garry Douglas Seaman on Sunday around 10 a.m. near his home...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County prosecutors charged a 20-year old man with deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment. Tyler Uhrich is accused of murdering Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, last week in an apparent domestic fight on Tribal land near Flathead Lake. Court documents claim Uhrich followed Bluemel’s truck into a mountainous...
A multi-agency manhunt led to the arrest Sunday of 63-year-old Garry Douglas Seaman, a Flathead County resident suspected of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at a Libby-area campground one day earlier. Seaman was arrested near his Flathead County home at around 10 a.m. after detectives with the...
LIBBY, Mont. - A multi-agency manhunt was launched to look for a suspect after a man was found dead and a woman was taken via Life Flight to a hospital Saturday. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported shooting in the Alexander Creek Campground north of Libby Saturday before 3:00 pm.
