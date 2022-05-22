ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Heavy rain risk Sunday

By Lee Southwick
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — More rain is on the way today! There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some rain is out there now, but more is likely...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 4

Related
WDSU

New Orleans Metro at risk of flooding, wind and possible tornadoes

NEW ORLEANS — Be sure you have a way to get weather information as we’re under multiple threats from storms today which is why we’ve issued a Weather Alert Day. First up, we’re under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m. CT for possible winds to 70 mph, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out either.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

National Weather Service says 'gustnado' formed over Kenner

KENNER, La. — A storm that moved over Kenner Monday afternoon produced a funnel cloud that people shared photos and videos of across social media. Twitter user @Camerongoffwx got off a plane in Kenner Monday afternoon, looked up, and saw a funnel cloud. First he saw a tight rotation before the funnel. The funnel lasted two to three minutes and then dissipated.
KENNER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

A stormy week in sight for much of South Louisiana

We've got storms in the forecast for a majority of this work and school week, and could also pose a threat for flooding. Yesterday, a cluster of storms over the Gulf of Mexico prompted the National Hurricane Center to identify the circulation as a potential tropical disturbance that needed to be monitored. This blew up some storms over the Mississippi Gulf Coast and into Alabama and Florida and now sits over the Mid Range Appalachians. Today, a similar situation has developed where a spin just south of Lower Lafourche, Jefferson, and Plaquemines Parishes is likely to develop more storms north of it into much of the South Shore. I don't think the NHC will identify it as any tropical threat, but this does give a possible risk for flooding over the defined area that's under a Level 2 (slight) risk for excessive rainfall according to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC).
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Causeway Bridge reopens

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge closed briefly on Wednesday due to hazardous weather conditions. The bridge has since reopened.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms
WDSU

Jefferson Parish officials holding hurricane evacuation drill Monday

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Department of Emergency Management will hold its annual evacuation exercise Monday. The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. Officials will test each agency's evacuation plans for Jefferson Parish ahead of hurricane season. Parish officials said the plan assists citizens with transportation needs...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

WATCH: Bees leave everyone buzzing at airport in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Now this might be an un-bee-lievable if it were not a true story. These almost stowaways made quite a scene at New Orleans Airport on Sunday, May 22. Craig Forsythe runs Bee Guyz, LLC and around 3:15 p.m., the local man received an emergency call from Delta Airlines. Within fifteen […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
jazzandheritage.org

Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival 2022 Music Lineup Announcement

NEW ORLEANS (May 24, 2022) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents the 2022 Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival on June 11 & 12, 2022 in Louis Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart Street. Admission to the park is free and open to the public. The 2022 Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tulane Green Wave win sailing National Championship

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University sailing team claimed the 2022 ICSA Open Dinghy National Championship by a one-point margin on Sunday on Lake Pontchartrain. The Green Wave held off the Yale Bulldogs in the final race by posting a fourth-place finish to secure the title. This content is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tropical Update: Storm in the Gulf soon? Not so fast!

NEW ORLEANS — You may have seen images circling on social media of a tropical system in the Gulf around Memorial Day weekend. Don't panic. The number one thing to know is that model runs 2 weeks out are extremely unreliable. One model, the GFS, does show some organization...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy