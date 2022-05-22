Porter County commissioner questioned over Memorial Opera House renovations

In Valparaiso, about 150 alumni, family and friends recently gathered to say farewell to the current Boys and Girls Club, which served the youth of Porter County in the Old Gardner School on Jefferson Street for over half-a-century. On display were old art projects, photos and other memorabilia. The program concluded with a virtual tour of the new Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club on Evans Avenue opening soon that among other things has a full music recording studio, teaching kitchen, two full-sized gymnasiums, and a STEM lab –science, technology, engineering and math. Shire Kuch, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana Vice President of Finance and Philanthropy, talked to us about the new club on Region Newsmakers at News Audio on Demand here at our website.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO