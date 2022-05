With all the talk about return-to-office these days, we're seeing companies offer perks to lure people back in -- from private concerts, to higher compensation for working out of HQ, to happy hours with CEOs (that may breed more proximity bias than employee engagement). These extrinsic motivators seem to be working to get people back in the office, at least in the short term. Data conducted by Future Forum shows that more than a third of knowledge workers are now working from the office five days a week, more than at any point since the summer of 2020.

