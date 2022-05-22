ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female cat, Labrador retriever need forever homes. How to adopt them? | Pets of the Week

By Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago

Looking to bring a new pet into your home? The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is highlighting a cat and dog currently available for adoption.

Calliope, calico domestic shorthair cat

Calliope is a spayed female cat who has lived at the PAWS shelter since Feb. 23. She is described by shelter staff as affectionate, friendly and very active. Although Calliope gets along well with other cats, the three-year-old domestic shorthair would do best in a home without young children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slOQ3_0fmXNvE300

Apple Jacks, Labrador retriever

Four-year-old Apple Jacks, or AJ, is a neutered male Labrador retriever who is described as friendly and affectionate. AJ is house-trained and enjoys digging in the dirt and sunbathing.

Having lived at the PAWS shelter since Mar. 4, AJ is a little skeptical about interacting with other dogs, but loves humans.

For information on adopting these animals, visit https://www.paws-shelter.org/adoption-application.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Female cat, Labrador retriever need forever homes. How to adopt them? | Pets of the Week

