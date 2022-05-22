ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Terrell: Joe Biden 'uses Black people' in his 'game of race division'

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden continued to use attacks on Black Americans as a cudgel to sow racial division, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told Fox News. In an interview airing Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin," Terrell reflected on the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, allegedly committed by an 18-year-old Broome County...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 4

Rebecca Jennings
2d ago

this is so true in every way possible he's trying to divide race's and it's working more people own guns now black and white than ever before

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Bill Maher says Biden isn't mentally 'that different' than before, insists he's 'actually better'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher pushed back against the notion that President Biden has had a mental decline in recent years, suggesting he's "actually better" than ever. On Friday's "Overtime" segment on YouTube, Maher read a viewer question directed to former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, who was asked who was going to be the Democratic candidate in 2024. Brazile responded by pointing to the president's previous remarks asserting he intends to seek a second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says attendees at White House Correspondents Dinner are ‘reviled by so many Americans’

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced that he “would never attend” and has “no interest” in the White House Correspondents Dinner after comedian Trevor Noah joked about his presence at the event last weekend. “One of my favorites, Ron DeSantis, is here,” Mr Noah said on stage. “Oh man, I’m actually surprised that he found the time. You know he has been so busy trying to outmaneuver Trump for 2024. I see you, Ron. I see you, player.”At a press conference on Monday, Mr DeSantis said that he was not present at the event and that Mr Noah’s falsehood demonstrates...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Analysis of Hunter Biden's hard drive shows he, his firm took in about $11 million from 2013 to 2018, spent it fast

From 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in about $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud, according to an NBC News analysis of a copy of Biden’s hard drive and iCloud account and documents released by Republicans on two Senate committees.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African Americans#White People#Racial Injustice#Racism#Black Americans#White Americans#Democrats
Washington Examiner

Progressive Democrats are inadvertently restoring the American dream

The Democratic Party is imploding. Every poll suggests the 2022 midterm elections will repudiate the party and what they have done to our nation. The majority of Democrats, who are patriots, are not in charge. Their party is controlled by the small contingent of highly vocal, progressive-socialist, anti-American radicals who currently control both the legislative and executive branches and coerce the legacy media into censoring speech or writing that opposes or simply questions liberal pronouncements.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Tucker: Anyone who questions Biden's economic policy is called a racist

Believe it or not, in 1980, which wasn't that long ago, Venezuela was the richest country in Latin America. It had the highest wages. It had the best health care and education. It also had, by the standards of the region anyway, a famously stable democracy. Then came an energy crisis, and Venezuela wound up with inflation. At times, it reached 100% a year. Inflation makes people poor. So, in a very short time, the poverty rate in Venezuela doubled.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption's a 'Biden family business': Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich took a deep dive into corruption behind the "Biden family business" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: Nobody on the Left is going to admit that you now have a corrupt family with a lying president, even though it's patently obvious. Joe Biden did not put $800,000 into paying his son's legal bills with no knowledge. There weren't 27 different occasions where business associates of Hunter Biden were in the Obama White House. And again, this isn't just Joe Biden. It's also Barack Obama. It's hard to believe that there were 27 different visits and Obama didn't notice that it was on the schedule. At the same time, I think the much bigger story that'll break presently is the millions and millions of dollars that the Chinese communists gave to the University of Pennsylvania while Joe Biden had established a little school there. Now, all that's been secret. The University of Pennsylvania refuses to admit how much money they've taken from the Chinese Communist Party. Biden refuses to admit how much control he had over the money. And you take that kind of corruption and then you add to it what was happening with Hunter Biden, who apparently was getting money from China, from Ukraine, from Russia. It is amazing to look at the footprints around the world [of] the Biden family business. And that's really what it was — it's a Biden family business. It's not just about Hunter Biden, but it's about the current president of the United States, who I think clearly has lied to the country over and over and over about this issue.
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

748K+
Followers
158K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy