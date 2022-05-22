ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

I am a student who spent spring break at the Mexico border, I saw the horror migrants face

By Abbie Turner
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

While planting crosses in the Arizona desert with Alvaro Enciso, to honor those who have died, I had a moment of realization. I was standing there where someone my age had died. He was 20. A sweatshirt, most likely his, taken off in his final moments, lay on the ground. He was maybe 100 yards away from a large, fancy house. I think about him often, who he was before he was that cross. Because he was someone, a person. Did he have parents, maybe a little brother, like I did? Did he cross the border to give his family a better life?

Living in Kentucky keeps me so separated from the U.S.-Mexico border, and seeing the effects in real life helped me understand the magnitude of the horrors that go on there. The deaths that occur there, and what causes them, are so easily ignored when you live in the interior states. This invisibility is purposeful, so Americans can live in the dark about the consequences of our current policies.

It’s one thing to hear about the militia patrolling the southern border or to see a video of them. It’s another thing to stand there as a member of the militia proudly takes responsibility for removing water gallons placed along the border by a volunteer.

Through her actions, she very well may have condemned someone to death. Most people have the idea of their beliefs and ideologies existing in a vacuum. But this woman, and the people she works with, have made their beliefs actionable. They’ve taken things into their own hands. And their actions will have consequences. Maybe not for themselves, but the consequences for the migrants will be dire, even deadly.

Americans are so quick to say, “I wouldn’t let that happen to me.” How? Are you personally responsible for the economic situation of this country? Or how foreign powers affect our lives? Most recently we’ve seen how gas prices have been affected, and Americans all over the country are losing their minds. If you truly believe you would do anything to protect, provide for and support your family, then you can’t say that these migrants truly deserve these deaths. You condemn yourself in the same breath.

It’s easier for Americans and the American government to dehumanize migrants. If they’re truly humans, not aliens or “the enemy,” then their deaths are tragedies. Tragedies that are entirely preventable if the United States is willing to take a long, hard look at the current policies in place.

As both United States and global citizens, it is our job to humanize migrants. To ask ourselves about who they were when they were alive, and the lives they left behind. When we humanize them, and keep them visible, we do not allow people to downplay their horrific, violent deaths. I ask those who read this to do so with an open mind and take this to heart. Together, as a people, we can prevent the deaths of thousands of migrants each year.

Abbie Turner is a student at Bellarmine University who traveled with classmates to the US-Mexico border in Arizona during spring break to learn more about the plight of migrants seeking a way into the United States.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: I am a student who spent spring break at the Mexico border, I saw the horror migrants face

Comments / 19

mizerbob
3d ago

I think if you have the money to go to the border just to see what is happening then you have the money to pay for your loans if you have them.

Reply
23
Gary Munson
3d ago

If this article was written to somehow change the minds of Americans that think doing things the right way (legal immigration) the person who wrote this is delusional… it isn’t our responsibility to accept the failures of other countries to take care and provide freedoms for their citizens… and it’s not our responsibility to accept people that break our immigration law as their very first thing they do coming over the border.. and we don’t accept responsibility of enabling people to break law to gain entry… this college fool has a lot to learn about responsibility before writing anything and making it public…

Reply
15
Teddy Gemelli
3d ago

Let’s try worrying about our own people starving and homeless ….sorry for these people but let’s put Americans first ….

Reply
24
