Student Spotlight: Hanahan's Haley Craft helps her friends

The 2021-2022 school year will be remembered for many reasons, but arguably the biggest reason people will remember the year will be credited to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fall and winter COVID cases soared before the disease was reclassified as an endemic in the spring. With COVID concerns dominating school issues...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry mom demonstrated in front of her 6-year-old child’s elementary school to keep her learning there, saying changing schools could have consequences for her daughter. Katrina Espinosa said her daughter Olivia Walker jumps out of bed and is excited to go to class...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re called the “Glamorous Gator Girls” also known as G3. They were founded in 2018 by Bridgette Hickman and Ericka Parker to empower the fourth and fifth grade girls at Sanders-Clyde Creative Arts School in downtown Charleston. This Title one school hopes that...
Berkeley County School District’s new K-8 school under construction in Carnes Crossroads finally has a name. Board members voted unanimously to name the new school Carolyn Lewis School at Tuesday night’s board meeting. The school is being named for Carolyn Lewis-Craft (often referred to as “Carolyn Lewis”), who...
Berkeley County School District would like to recognize the four following school band programs for earning the highest achievement they could earn at a state level. Hanahan Middle, Sangaree Middle, Westview Middle and Hanahan High’s band programs have all earned the Outstanding Performance Award for the 2021-2022 school year.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry mental health experts are giving out tips for families to navigate helping children with mental health issues during the summer months. Some children across the Lowcountry will not have access to in-school guidance counselors and mental health professionals when summer vacation begins. “There’s always a concern over the summer break if […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston will not be able to give summer swim lessons to children because of a staffing shortage of lifeguards and certified swim instructors. “Nationwide, not just here in Charleston, there is a huge shortage of certified lifeguards and certified water safety instructors,” said Laurie Yarborough the Recreation Director for the […]
To free up space, Berkeley Animal Center has significantly lowered its adoption fees from $200 to $5 with a donation of dog or cat food.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first Black man to serve as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston has officially been ordained. Jacques Fabre-Jeune was announced as the new bishop on Feb. 22 and was ordained and installed on May 13. He is the first Black bishop in the...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones is seeking extras for season three filming from mid June through mid December. Over 500 extras of all ages and genders will be needed for a variety of scenes throughout the season. For example, hundreds of extras will be needed for shooting church scenes the […]
Timberland High is excited to recognize 140 graduates this week. The graduating class of 2022 had 34 students who were eligible for the Life Scholarship and 43 students who were eligible for the Hope Scholarship. Seniors accumulated an estimated $4,474,178 in academic scholarships and $14,000 in athletic scholarships. Timberland High's...
The “Low Country Dancing with Stars” Oxygen Ball will return to the Gaillard Center on June 17th. The fundraising event will be emceed by ABC News 4’s Tessa Spencer and will include dinner, live dance performances by local celebrities, live and silent auctions led by ABC News 4’s Erin Kienzle, and special guest performances. Funds raised support the mission of the American Lung Association through health education, advocacy, and groundbreaking research.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a flashy ride to school for one Mount Pleasant student. Cooper, 4, and his mom hopped aboard Mount Pleasant Engine 501 on Monday morning to ride the fire truck to class at St. Andrew’s Day School. The trip on the fire truck was earned during a school auction, […]
The latest restaurant venture from chef Nico Romo is ready to welcome diners. Italian-concept Laura will open June 1 at 101 N. Main St. in downtown Summerville. The new Flowertown restaurant, inspired by the culture and cuisine of Romo's grandmother, Laura, will be open nightly for dinner at first with Saturday lunch and Sunday brunch added later.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is holding a drop-in informational meeting Monday regarding community development within Park Circle, as progress on the area’s redevelopment continues. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Park Circle Gallery. TJ Rostin, recreation...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four babies are in a Charleston, South Carolina, hospital because of issues related to the shortage of baby formula. Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said there are four babies at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital being treated currently. One of the babies had...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Task Force 3 participated in a simulation to test the team’s ability in responding to major storm events and urban search and recovery. On Saturday, SCTF3 engaged in “Operational Readiness” to evaluate the team’s preparedness for adverse events. The team is composed of members of the Charleston, St. […]
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s new superintendent and deputy superintendent say one of their first priorities is to familiarize themselves with the community once they start their new jobs. Both Dr. Shane Robbins and Dr. Brenda Hafner said they won’t be coming in with a preset...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — Officials with the Berkeley County Animal Center say they are at maximum capacity and urgently need dog fosters and adopters. All adult dog and cat adoption fees are currently reduced to $5 with the donation of dog or cat food.
