Hanahan, SC

Student Spotlight: Hanahan's Haley Craft helps her friends

bcsdschools.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaley Craft doesn't believe in obstacles. She works hard, and she...

www.bcsdschools.net

live5news.com

Classroom Champions: Students need suitcases for annual trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re called the “Glamorous Gator Girls” also known as G3. They were founded in 2018 by Bridgette Hickman and Ericka Parker to empower the fourth and fifth grade girls at Sanders-Clyde Creative Arts School in downtown Charleston. This Title one school hopes that...
CHARLESTON, SC
bcsdschools.net

New Carnes Crossroads school named for late board member Carolyn Lewis

Berkeley County School District’s new K-8 school under construction in Carnes Crossroads finally has a name. Board members voted unanimously to name the new school Carolyn Lewis School at Tuesday night’s board meeting. The school is being named for Carolyn Lewis-Craft (often referred to as “Carolyn Lewis”), who...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Hanahan, SC
Hanahan, SC
bcsdschools.net

BCSD band programs score Outstanding Performance Award

Berkeley County School District would like to recognize the four following school band programs for earning the highest achievement they could earn at a state level. Hanahan Middle, Sangaree Middle, Westview Middle and Hanahan High’s band programs have all earned the Outstanding Performance Award for the 2021-2022 school year.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Lowcountry mental health experts speak on summer tips for families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry mental health experts are giving out tips for families to navigate helping children with mental health issues during the summer months. Some children across the Lowcountry will not have access to in-school guidance counselors and mental health professionals when summer vacation begins. “There’s always a concern over the summer break if […]
MENTAL HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston unable to provide summer youth swim lessons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston will not be able to give summer swim lessons to children because of a staffing shortage of lifeguards and certified swim instructors. “Nationwide, not just here in Charleston, there is a huge shortage of certified lifeguards and certified water safety instructors,” said Laurie Yarborough the Recreation Director for the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New Bishop of Charleston shares vision for the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first Black man to serve as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston has officially been ordained. Jacques Fabre-Jeune was announced as the new bishop on Feb. 22 and was ordained and installed on May 13. He is the first Black bishop in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

The Righteous Gemstones seeking extras in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones is seeking extras for season three filming from mid June through mid December. Over 500 extras of all ages and genders will be needed for a variety of scenes throughout the season. For example, hundreds of extras will be needed for shooting church scenes the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
bcsdschools.net

THS presents 140 graduating seniors

Timberland High is excited to recognize 140 graduates this week. The graduating class of 2022 had 34 students who were eligible for the Life Scholarship and 43 students who were eligible for the Hope Scholarship. Seniors accumulated an estimated $4,474,178 in academic scholarships and $14,000 in athletic scholarships. Timberland High's...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Local Celebrities Take to the Dance Floor for the Lung Association’s “Low Country Dancing with the Stars”

The “Low Country Dancing with Stars” Oxygen Ball will return to the Gaillard Center on June 17th. The fundraising event will be emceed by ABC News 4’s Tessa Spencer and will include dinner, live dance performances by local celebrities, live and silent auctions led by ABC News 4’s Erin Kienzle, and special guest performances. Funds raised support the mission of the American Lung Association through health education, advocacy, and groundbreaking research.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Child rides to school on Mount Pleasant fire truck

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a flashy ride to school for one Mount Pleasant student. Cooper, 4, and his mom hopped aboard Mount Pleasant Engine 501 on Monday morning to ride the fire truck to class at St. Andrew’s Day School. The trip on the fire truck was earned during a school auction, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

New Summerville restaurant opens June 1; new West Ashley sandwich shop now serving

The latest restaurant venture from chef Nico Romo is ready to welcome diners. Italian-concept Laura will open June 1 at 101 N. Main St. in downtown Summerville. The new Flowertown restaurant, inspired by the culture and cuisine of Romo's grandmother, Laura, will be open nightly for dinner at first with Saturday lunch and Sunday brunch added later.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston holding meeting on Park Circle development

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is holding a drop-in informational meeting Monday regarding community development within Park Circle, as progress on the area’s redevelopment continues. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Park Circle Gallery. TJ Rostin, recreation...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBKO

4 babies admitted to SC hospital due to formula shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four babies are in a Charleston, South Carolina, hospital because of issues related to the shortage of baby formula. Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said there are four babies at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital being treated currently. One of the babies had...
CHARLESTON, SC

