ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Authorities search Sandusky River following crash in Fremont

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Fremont were seen searching the Sandusky River Sunday morning following an accident near State Street Bridge. Fremont Police...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 6

Carrie L Batts
3d ago

you haven't been in fremont in a while, have you? it's a big little town and they have a lot of action it that town. unfortunately it's not usually good.

Reply
3
Related
13abc.com

TPD: Dog shot in Toledo multiple times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are working to figure out who shot a Toledo woman’s dog. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Hudson just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a Shot Spotter alert. According to police records, Christy Scraberry, 41, told police she was walking...
TOLEDO, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin woman struck by vehicle

Tiffin, Ohio — A Tiffin woman was struck by a vehicle while running Monday. The incident was reported at approximately 5:31 p.m. The victim, identified as 44-year-old Shena M. Vasko, was on a run near Circle K, 73 Melmore St., when she was struck by the vehicle. According to...
TIFFIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

80-year-old man killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion County that left a man dead.   At about 1:28 p.m., Tuesday, James Howell, 80, was driving a 1986 Chevrolet El Camino westbound on County Road 108 when the vehicle traveled off the southside of the roadway and struck […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
huronhub.com

Rockwood man dies in fatal car crash inside Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery

A 39-year-old man from Rockwood died Tuesday afternoon in a fatal single car crash that occurred inside Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Police say an employee at the cemetery pulled the driver from the car moments after the crash and before the car became engulfed in flames, but the driver died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
ROCKWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Fremont, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Fremont, OH
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Several people arrested in connection to Toledo illegal street stunts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police operation to crack down on illegal street stunts resulted in a series of arrests and citations. According to TPD records, officers from SWAT, field operations, and officers specializing in gangs came together Saturday night to patrol a coordinated reckless driving event called “Takeover Toledo” at the intersection of Hill and Reynolds.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man arrested after four-car injury crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – One man was arrested following a four-car crash on Tuesday. The crash which resulted in a truck being overturned took place at the intersection of Holland and S. Reynolds. According to the Maumee Police Department, two people were injured yet, no one was transported to...
MAUMEE, OH
WANE-TV

One dead in Ohio motorcycle crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A 50-year-old Ohio man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gary R. McCarty, 50, of Bryan, Ohio, was driving a Harley motorcycle south on County Road 9 in Defiance, Ohio at about 10:43 a.m. At about the same time, 68-year-old Kevin D. Van Gussel, of Kendallville, Indiana, was driving north on County Road 9.
DEFIANCE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one injured after motorcycle crash in Prospect

PROSPECT, Ohio (WCMH) — One man died and another was injured after a motorcycle crash overnight Wednesday in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers from the Marion Post went to Water Street in the village of Prospect just after 1:00 a.m. where the driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Alec Bartell, was […]
PROSPECT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandusky River#Traffic Accident#Wtvg
13abc.com

Arrest made in Monday carry-out shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police made an arrest Tuesday for a shooting at a carry-out earlier in the week. Cornelius Henry, 21, is in Lucas County Jail facing a felonious assault charge. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot outside Sammy’s Mart on Arlington and Toronto Ave....
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKYC

36-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. A fatal crash in Canton over the weekend took the life of one motorcyclist, the Canton Police Department said. On Friday, May 20, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Canton Police Department responded to...
CANTON, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man accused of stalking arrested after police chase

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of stalking his estranged wife is in police custody after leading deputies on a police chase. According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, the 48-year old was arrested for a variety of criminal charges. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the suspect’s name until after a formal arraignment.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Classic 1972 Monte Carlo stolen from home outside Swanton

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Take a good look at the car in the photo. This vintage ride is missing. “My dad is an avid enthusiast of classic cars. So, he’s always had, everybody knows my dad has cars. He’s always got something fun and cool,” explains Jennifer Kesler, daughter of Jim Young. She lives next door to her parents and found out about the theft right away.
SWANTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Pemberville contractor indicted for theft

A Pemberville man has been indicted for accepting payment for a construction project he allegedly never started and did not provide a refund. A Wood County grand jury on May 18 indicted David E. Salley, 41, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov....
PEMBERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police investigating four weekend shooting incidents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating at least four shooting incidents from this past weekend. Officers responded to a Toledo hospital Saturday at 9:45 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. Kian Pryor, 18, was wounded in the finger, according to a police report. Pryor told officers he...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Brooklyn man killed in crash with tree

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A Brooklyn man was killed Sunday morning in a crash with a tree in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:09 a.m. May 22 to the area of U.S. 12 and Sharon Hollow Road in Franklin Township for a reported single-vehicle crash with injuries, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy