Authorities search Sandusky River following crash in Fremont

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Take a good look at the car in the photo. This vintage ride is missing. “My dad is an avid enthusiast of classic cars. So, he’s always had, everybody knows my dad has cars. He’s always got something fun and cool,” explains Jennifer Kesler, daughter of Jim Young. She lives next door to her parents and found out about the theft right away.

SWANTON, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO