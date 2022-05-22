ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Former Watkins Glen Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Official Misconduct

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Watkins Glen Police Officer Brandon Matthews has pled guilty to official misconduct for sleeping on the job. In...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

FingerLakes1.com

Woman connected with Yates County midwifery case found guilty

A woman connected to a Penn Yan midwife who made national news has been found guilty of felony charges. The Finger Lakes Times reports Melissa Carman was found guilty last week of unlawfully practicing midwifery and evidence tampering. Carman, who lives in Belfast, was convicted of helping Elizabeth Catlin in her midwifery practice by giving her drugs without prescriptions. Catlin was sentenced to probation and community service in December in a case that drew national attention. Catlin was originally charged with negligent homicide after a woman in her care died at Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
YATES COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville man arrested for allegedly strangling, striking victim in front of kids

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man could face years in prison after an arrest today. Cortland County Sheriff’s say 28-year-old Matthew Cranston allegedly strangled and struck a victim several times at a residence in the village of McGraw on May 23rd. He allegedly did so in the presence of children. He was arrested, arraigned, and remanded to Cortland County Jail on $2,000 cash bail/$4,000 bail bond.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Woman arrested for DWI, tries to escape

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested this past Saturday evening for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and tried to escape from her arrest in the process, according to a City of Cortland Police Department report. The report states that at 8:48 p.m. Saturday, city police stopped Christa Leigh Alexander, 51, of Mansville,...
CORTLAND, NY
Watkins Glen, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Watkins Glen, NY
FL Radio Group

Farmington Man Arrested on Warrant

A 33-year-old Farmington man was arrested Monday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on an active bench warrant issued out of Farmington Town Court. The warrant for Gary Zittel’s arrest stems from his alleged failure to appear on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, operating without insurance and no/obstructed plates.
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Trespassing at Local Store

A Penn Yan man has been arrested on trespassing charges. Officers were called to a Penn Yan business on Saturday after it was reported that 30-year-old Edward Judy was inside of the store when he was banned. Officers were able to see Judy on the store’s security camera footage.
PENN YAN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Loud Muffler Leads to Drug Charges for Endicott Man

An Endicott man is facing several felony drug possession counts following a traffic stop for a loud muffler. A Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled 37-year-old Joshua Howell over at 12:45 a.m. Friday, May 20 and Howell became agitated and nervous. Authorities found 68 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of...
ENDICOTT, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested After Fight With Boyfriend

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:53 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Catina Y. Overbaugh, age 48, of Seneca Falls, New York following two incidents. On Friday, May 20, 2022, police received a delayed report that Overbaugh grabbed another individual by the neck and threatened to cause them physical harm if they were to call the police. No one was injured during the incident. As a result of the investigation, police charged Overbaugh with harassment in the second degree, a violation; menacing in the third degree, a class B misdemeanor; and coercion in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for police chase, drug possession in Athens

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A New Albany man has been arrested after he allegedly led police on a high-speed, 16-mile chase through a residential neighborhood and was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, according to police. David Pedro, 61, was arrested by the Athens Borough Police Department over the weekend after the chase just […]
ATHENS, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua man arrested following noise complaint

Police arrested a Canandaigua man following a noise complaint. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department served Stephen D. Holt, 72, of Canandaigua a criminal summons for noise disturbance. Holt is alleged to have played his music for approximately four hours at a loud volume, disturbing nearby neighbors.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath man arrested for assault

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police have arrested a man from Bath after a domestic incident that happened over the weekend. Joseph R. Thompson, 19, was arrested on May 21, 2022, after police responded to a domestic incident in the Town of Bath. According to police, Thompson allegedly bit the victim and obstructed their ability […]
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Marion Man Accused of Taking Car Without Permission

A stolen vehicle complaint in Wayne County over the weekend resulted in the arrest of a Marion man. 27-year-old Richard Parker is accused of taking a car belonging to a female acquaintance without her consent. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and brought to Wayne County...
MARION, NY
FL Radio Group

Manchester Man Accused of Lunging at Person With a Knife

A 25-year-old Manchester man has been arrested on attempted assault charges. Michael Delgado is accused of displaying a knife and lunging it at another person during a fight on May 17th. Police say Delgado’s actions were with the intent to cause serious physical injury. No injuries were reported. Delgado...
MANCHESTER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Arrested in Saratoga Apartment Shooting

City of Binghamton Police say they have arrested a city resident in connection with an exchange of gunfire at the Saratoga Terrace Apartments on the South Side May 23. According to a news release, Police were called to 60 Saratoga Avenue, Building 2 for a report of shots fired at around 10 p.m. and found 38-year-old Jayson Santiago of Binghamton with a gunshot would to his lower leg and a graze wound to his abdomen.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua woman arrested after domestic incident

Police arrested a Canandaigua woman following a domestic disturbance. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Elaine A. Mulheron, 57, of Canandaigua for menacing. Following report of a domestic disturbance at a Chapin Street residence, it was determined Mulheron threatened another person with a knife. Mulheron was...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged with DWI

ROME — A 43-year-old man was charged with drunk driving after speeding erratically down Floyd Avenue very early Sunday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Ronald R. Artigiani, of Rome, was spotted driving erratically on Hill Road heading into Rome at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. A caller told 911 that Artigiani was swerving in the roadway and traveling at between 40 to 100 mph, according to authorities.
ROME, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

