Western MA walk to raise funds for arthritis cure

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Walk to Cure Arthritis nationwide signature event will take place to unite communities to help put an end to arthritis.

As part of the Arthritis Foundation’s efforts to cure arthritis and make everyday victories easier for people with the disease, the Arthritis Walk to Cure Arthritis 2022 takes place on Sunday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m. in Stanley Park in Westfield.

According to a news release from Senior Executive Director, Erica D’Agostino, approximately 60 million adults and 300,000 children in the United States live with arthritis; it is a leading cause of work disability with an annual cost of $303.5 billion in medical care and lost earnings; one in four Americans has arthritis and it is a leading cause of activity limitation compared to heart disease, cancer or diabetes.

7th annual Walk Against Hunger returns to West Springfield

By supporting programs, research and advocacy initiatives, the Western MA Walk to Cure Arthritis will help those living with arthritis, as well as fund research aimed at curing the disease. A Youth Honoree of the Arthritis Foundation, Robinson Agresto is to share his story of living with juvenile arthritis during the opening ceremony.

“Arthritis is more than just a few minor aches and pains. It’s a debilitating disease that robs people of their dreams,” says Agostino. “When you support Walk to Cure Arthritis, you become a Champion of Yes, helping us build a lifetime of better while accelerating the search for a cure. Whether you are close to the disease or simply looking for an inspiring charity event that truly makes a difference, Walk to Cure Arthritis is a great way to experience the power of standing together and giving back to the community. Together, Western MA can Walk to Cure Arthritis and help us reach our goal of raising $10,000 to help find a cure for this disease.”

The event is to consist of live music, entertainment, games, and activities for children, Best Fitness in Springfield has donated a free membership, but have to be 18 years of age or older, present, and registered for the walk to enter the drawing. After the walk, the winner is to be announced.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

