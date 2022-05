(CNN) – Crews in Gaylord are still cleaning up after Friday’s deadly tornado. Hundreds of homes were damaged, and now the community is coming together to help. “We are at 48 injured and two fatalities,” said Chief John Deming/Dir., Otsego County Emergency Management. A few more injuries since the update over the weekend, some of them still critical. Getting help was also critical, and hundreds of people responded to the scene. “I had five engines and a supervisor come out of Grand Traverse and Benzie and Leelanau. And I had five ambulances from those respective counties coming to help me,” said Deming. The emergency management director...

