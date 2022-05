ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - When parents think of their child’s school, they might think of their teacher or an assistant and maybe even the school’s principal. But what about a school counselor or a psychologist? Rock Hill Schools says these positions are critical, especially after the pandemic. So the district is trying to stay competitive to not only hire them but also keep them.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO