The San Francisco 49ers already have one of the best tight ends in the NFL with George Kittle. But they're giving Kittle some extra help in the form of an experienced veteran. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal. Kroft is coming off a one-year run with the New York Jets, during which he had 16 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in nine games.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO