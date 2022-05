A new report shows 91% of properties in Yakima County and 95% in Benton County have at least some risk of being caught in a wildfire over the next 30 years. Nonprofit organization First Street Foundation mapped wildfire risk around the country and determine the risk level for properties in each zip code, concluding that people should expect a sharp increase in the number of properties at risk over the next 30 years.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO