LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not have a particularly good season. Fans expected them to make it to the Western Conference Finals, however, they ended up becoming the biggest disappointment in the entire league. This is a roster that had it all but they squandered it, and now, there are questions concerning whether or not LeBron and company can win a title, ever again.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO