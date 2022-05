Davos is back: The global elite are headed to the Swiss mountain resort retreat for the first gathering of the World Economic Forum since January 2020. This year, the Veuve Clicquot-fueled discussions will look a little different: Typically held in the depths of winter, the meeting got moved to May due to Covid. And the war in Ukraine may overshadow other items on the agenda, such as economic inequality and climate change.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO