Fort Worth, TX

Motorcycle driver killed after being run over by two vehicles on Fort Worth freeway

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A motorcycle driver was killed early Sunday morning in Fort Worth after he was run over by two vehicles.

At about 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Freeway in response to a major accident, according to Fort Worth police spokesperson Leonard Elgin.

A motorcycle made contact with a vehicle while traveling westbound on the freeway, causing the driver to lose control and fall off his bike, Elgin said.

Two vehicles, also traveling westbound, were unable to stop and ran over the motorcycle driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Elgin said. He will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Traffic detectives will be investigating the crash.

Be a decent person
2d ago

so many negative comments about the motorcyclist. This could've been his only mode of transportation. He could've been riding safely. I read elsewhere that the 2 vehicles that hit him were racing. Either way my heart goes out to his family.

The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 hospitalized after Tuesday’s major crash on I-35E in Lewisville

One person was hospitalized with major injuries, and another person had minor injuries, Tuesday afternoon after a major crash on I-35E in Lewisville. ABout 2:15 p.m., a yellow pickup was headed north on I-35E and lost control and spun out near the Business 121 flyover, striking the center retaining wall, according to a spokesman for the city of Lewisville. A tractor-trailer then struck the pickup. A passenger in the pickup was taken to a Denton hospital with major injuries, though the extent of his injuries are not known, as of Wednesday morning. The pickup driver had minor injuries, and the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
LEWISVILLE, TX
eparisextra.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Hunt County patrol car

A pedestrian died Monday evening after he was struck by a deputy in a Hunt County patrol car. On May 23, 2022 at around 9:20 p.m. a vehicle being operated by a Hunt County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an accident in south Hunt County, on 751 near North Shore Rd. which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man who was walking in the roadway. Tawakoni South Fire Department, Cash Rescue, and AMR Hunt County responded to the scene with Quinlan Police Officers and other Hunt County Sheriff’s Deputies. Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating the accident. The family of the decedent has been notified by Sheriff Terry Jones and Texas Highway Patrol. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office’s thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Crash Involving Hunt County Deputy Vehicle

A crash killed at least one person and injured others Monday night on FM 751 in Hunt County near Quinlan. One of the vehicles involved was reportedly a Hunt County Deputy patrol vehicle. No other details were available, and the investigation continued.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas County wrong-way crash leaves 4 dead including 2 children

DALLAS - A wrong-way crash in Dallas County ended with two drivers being killed, along with two children who were passengers. The crash happened in Wilmer in southern Dallas County. Two other children are in the hospital recovering. One of the drivers killed was a teacher and coach at Palestine...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
