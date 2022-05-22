Motorcycle driver killed after being run over by two vehicles on Fort Worth freeway

A motorcycle driver was killed early Sunday morning in Fort Worth after he was run over by two vehicles.

At about 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Freeway in response to a major accident, according to Fort Worth police spokesperson Leonard Elgin.

A motorcycle made contact with a vehicle while traveling westbound on the freeway, causing the driver to lose control and fall off his bike, Elgin said.

Two vehicles, also traveling westbound, were unable to stop and ran over the motorcycle driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Elgin said. He will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Traffic detectives will be investigating the crash.