Bidding wars, waived contingencies, all cash. Those once-in-a-blue-moon tactics are basically the bare minimum now if you’re looking to snag any sort of square footage in Seattle and its surrounds. Locals hyped on the new hybrid work norm seek space, mostly in the burbs, while the priced-out fuel demand in once-affordable enclaves. Some weary would-be buyers want to leave the region, even the state, altogether. And for those who wish to remain, may the offers be ever in your favor.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO