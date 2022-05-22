ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save gas money and stress while enjoying the DFW outdoors during National Bike Month

By Roger Pinckney
 3 days ago

As part of National Bike Month, Fort Worth is celebrating with its Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 27.

But with gas prices continuing to soar in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the U.S., maybe every day should be Bike to Work Day.

So can you celebrate in the Fort Worth area?

How about discovering the miles of bike lanes and trails along the Trinity River? There are many new restaurants that have popped up along the trails in recent years, such as the Clearfork area, that can serve as a perfect resting spot.

Take in beautiful scenery along the way, including Trinity Park and Airfield Falls , a conservation area just south of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base that boasts the largest natural waterfall in Tarrant County.

Or simply ride to the grocery store or to work, if it’s doable.

Don’t have a bike? No worries, you can rent one through Fort Worth Bike Sharing, which has stations across downtown, the Cultural District, Trinity Trails, the Stockyards, Near Southside, Near Eastside and on the TCU campus.

Go to fortworthbikesharing.com for a complete list of stations, more information and how to share.

Save energy, water and money on sales tax holiday weekend

Looking for another way to save energy, while saving money through tax-free purchases that support Texas businesses?

Buy energy- and water-efficient products during the annual Sales Tax Holiday weekend , from Saturday, May 28 through Memorial Day, May 30.

Qualifying tax-free products include water-efficient appliances such as clothes washers and dishwashers, and WaterSense-labeled bathroom and kitchen fixtures. Others include a soaker or drip-irrigation hose, moisture control, mulch, rain barrels, permeable ground cover surface, plants, trees, grass, soil and compost.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can buy.

For a list of items that qualify as tax free, go to fortworthtexas.gov/news/2022/5/water-tax-free-weekend .

Big 12 baseball tournament makes Globe Life Field debut

The Big 12 Baseball Championship is coming to Arlington.

And you can enjoy the games in the cool confines of Globe Life Field instead of baking in the sweltering heat.

The eight-team, double-elimination tournament is scheduled for Wednesday-Sunday, May 25-29.

Tickets are available for purchase in three tiers:

▪ All session: $130 adult, $90 youth/student

▪ 3-day pass (Friday-Sunday): $84 adult, $54 youth/student

▪ Single day: $30 adult, $20 youth/student

Parking costs $20 in advance, $25 on game day, $57 for a 3-day pass and $90 for a 5-day pass.

For tickets, a complete schedule and more information, go to big12sports.com/tournaments/?id=1035 .

Comments / 1

