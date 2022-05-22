As COVID rates tick up in Tri-Cities area, here’s how to get life-saving medications

As the prevalence of COVID-19 continues to slowly tick upward in the Tri-Cities area, the Benton Franklin Health District is reminding people at high risk of severe disease that treatments are available that could save their lives.

The number of confirmed new cases in Benton and Franklin counties increased by 24% over the past week, but overall numbers remained far below past pandemic peaks.

And the rate of increase in the Tri-Cities area is slower than Washington state as a whole.

One more recent death from the disease was reported this week.

Hospitals continued to cope well, with the number of new COVID-19 patients dropping from the previous week.

Other COVID-19 news of the past week included the approval of Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 to 11.

Tri-Cities COVID treatments

Medications that have the potential to save lives of people at risk of severe cases of COVID-19 have been available in the Tri-Cities area for several months.

But many people don’t know whether they qualify for the medications and how to get them, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

It recommends a U.S. Health and Human Services program called “Test to Treat” to provide help and guidance.

Through the program people can get tested and — if they are positive and treatments are appropriate for them — they can receive a prescription and have it filled, all at the same location, according to the Tri-Cities based health district.

People can call 800-232-0233 to find participating sites, plus pharmacies that have the prescription drugs available, or go to bit.ly/COVIDTestToTreat to find sites by zip code.

The site currently lists Walgreens at 1601 George Washington Way, Richland, and Walgreens at 5506 N. Road 68, Pasco, as participating locations. Appointments are required.

In addition, Washington state Department of Health is working with Bird’s Eye Medical to make sure there is a medical provider available to help people who quickly need treatment.

Medical providers are available by appointment, including virtual appointments, at 1600 N. 20th Ave. Unit B in Pasco or by calling 509-416-2253.

People also can contact their own healthcare provider.

Antiviral medications Paxlovid and Monupiravir and monoclonal antibodies are authorized by the Food and Drug administration for emergency use for people 12 and older at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Those at high risk include people 65 and older; those not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated; or those who have chronic health problems or a compromised immune system.

Tri-Cities COVID deaths

A Benton County man in his 70s became the 683rd resident of the Tri-Cities area to die of COVID-19.

It was the sixth recent death in Benton and Franklin counties announced this month. The Benton Franklin Health District announces the deaths once a week.

The death puts the month on track to be similar to April, when eight deaths were reported. That was down from 27 recent deaths reported in March and 43 in February.

The hospitalization rate for patients with COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area remains at levels that hospitals in Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser can handle, as shown on this screenshot. Courtesy Benton Franklin Health District

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 deaths has topped 1 million, a number that Heather Hill, infectious disease supervisor for the Benton Franklin Health District, called “mind boggling,” when she spoke on the Kadlec on Call podcast this week.

That’s more people than live in Seattle and Spokane combined, she said.

In the Tri-Cities, local public health officials verify that deaths are due to COVID complications by checking for a positive test result and that a coronavirus infection was named as a primary cause of death on the death certificate.

It can take several weeks for the district to receive and reconcile death information due to the reporting processes of medical facilities and coroner offices and the process of issuing and releasing death certificates.

Statewide, 12,863 residents have died of complications of COVID since the start of the pandemic, including 72 deaths reported in the last week which was close to the number the week before, according to data from the Washington state Department of Health .

Tri-Cities case rates

The latest new case rate for the Tri-Cities is 56 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days. That is up from a new case rate of 50 earlier this past week and 44 a week ago for both counties combined.

The Benton County new case rate is 67 new cases per 100,000 in a week and the Franklin County rate is 32.

The rate of known new COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities area is increasing slightly, but remains low, as shown in this screenshot from the Benton Franklin Health District website. Courtesy Benton Franklin Health District

However, public health officials caution that the case rate is based only people who have lab-confirmed test results, not people who use at-home test kits.

Hospital use has dropped slightly.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals in Benton and Franklin counties has dropped to 1.6%, down from 1.8% a week ago.

In the last week for which data were available, nine people were admitted for treatment of COVID-19 at hospitals in Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser. That’s down from 13 reported a week ago.

COVID vaccine

Booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine became available in the past week for children ages 5-11 after approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The CDC’s announcement is welcome news as we continue to do everything we can to keep Washingtonians of all ages safe,” said Dr. Umair Shah, Washington state secretary of health.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 15,000 children ages 5 to 11 nationwide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 180 have died, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 12 years old sits ready for use at a vaccination site in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, advisers to the U.S. government said Thursday, May 19, 2022. LM Otero/AP

Children ages 5 to 11 should receive a booster dose five months after completing their primary Pfizer vaccine series, it said.

The percentage of people ages 12 and older who are getting booster shots in Benton and Franklin counties has stagnated, with 50.5% of eligible residents of Benton County and 42.5% of eligible residents of Franklin County receiving at least one booster.

That compares to 58.7% of eligible people statewide, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

The rate of ages 5 and older completing their initial series of vaccinations ticked up by 0.1% over the past week in Benton and Franklin counties.

In Benton County, 60% of residents eligible have received their initial dose and in Franklin County the percentage is 57%. That compares to 72% statewide.