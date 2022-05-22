ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 21 – May 22, 2022

wyo4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals....

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Local Agencies Respond to Gas Burst Along I-80

SWEETWATER COUNTY — At around 4:50 pm on Monday, May 23, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD), along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to mile marker 95 on Interstate 80 for a report of natural gas burst in the area. Upon arrival,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sheriff’s office first in the state to join national ABLE Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle today announced that the sheriff’s office is the first law enforcement agency in the State of Wyoming that has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Katherine Lynn De Laurentis (October 25, 1958 – May 22, 2022)

Katie, Katherine Lynn De Laurentis, 63, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Kathy was born October 25, 1958 in Butte, MT, the daughter of Marie Curtis and Arthur Francis Byrne. Kathy was a 1977 graduate from Butte High. She attended college at Montana...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Wyo4news#Darell#Court
wyo4news.com

Wally J. Johnson announces bid for Rock Springs Mayor

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Wally J. Johnson is the owner and manager of several local businesses in the City and the County. Wally was born and raised in Rock Springs and as a result, cares greatly about the future of our City. He graduated from Rock Springs High School...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Representative Burt announces re-election for Wyoming House 39

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Representative Marshall Burt has announced his intent to run for re-election to represent the people of Rock Springs and Green River. “I am Representative Marshall Burt, and I am announcing my intention to seek re-election to represent the people of Rock Springs and Green River. I am driven by a sense of service to my wife and children, to my country, and my community, and I am committed to bringing that dedication, once again, to Cheyenne. I was born in Minnesota, where my parents taught me the value of service, work ethic, and respect for others, principles that I carry with me today. Like so many young men and women in Wyoming, I enlisted to serve in the armed forces and joined the United States Marine Corps when I was 22 years old. I was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After concluding my service with the Marines, I was offered the opportunity to work in the oilfields here in Wyoming in 2009, and Wyoming became my forever home. I work for Union Pacific, and volunteer my time in our community working to support my fellow veterans however I can. In 2020 you elected to be to bring new ideas and a new voice to the table. I believe that I have done that well. There is no question about where I stand; I am among the most fiscally responsible representatives in the Wyoming House, voting consistently to help Wyomingites keep more of their hard-earned money. I vote in favor of innovation by reducing burdensome regulations, tearing down barriers to new industries and legacy industries alike, and keeping the government out of you and your family’s personal choices.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County School District #2: New Student Registration

Sweetwater County School District #2 NEW STUDENTS (Kindergarten through 12th Grade) If your family is new to the District and if you have not already registered for the 22/23 school year, please visit at least one of your children’s schools, or email [email protected] to receive a link to our online registration system.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Keaton West announces candidacy for Sweetwater County Commission

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Republican Keaton D. West has announced he will be seeking a term on the Sweetwater County Commission this fall. Community services that West has been a part of are the Rock Springs City Council (Budget Committee, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Board – liaison, Rock Springs Beautification/Tree Board – liaison, Rock Springs Box Art Committee – liaison), Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition Board, Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission, Sweetwater County Parks & Recreation Board and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board. He has an Associate of Science from WWCC and a B.A.S. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Wyoming.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Construction will cause delays on US 191 North of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Mountain Construction Company will be performing some road surfacing work on US 191 from milepost 21-33, North of Rock Springs beginning today, May 25. Work will include grinding, pavement markings, and a chip seal operation. During the construction, traffic will be carried through the work area at reduced speeds on a single lane following a pilot car.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Jackman announces campaign for Mayor

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Matthew Saul Jackman has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Rock Springs in 2022. “The last four years as school board treasurer has taught me how exceptional our youth can be when given the opportunity. I have been fortunate to be involved as an advocate for youth sports and the things children can accomplish when working together are unbelievable,” Jackman said in a press release.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Rudy Reyes (December 14, 1945 – May 20, 2022)

Rudy Reyes, 76, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 48 years and a former resident of Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Reyes passed away from a sudden illness. He was born...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wrrnetwork.com

New Candidate Filings reveal contest in Commissioner District #1

New candidate filings recorded Tuesday in the Fremont County Elections office include incumbent Riverton ward three council member Mike Bailey, and in County Commissioner district number one, Timotha A. Hald will challenge incumbent Clarence Thomas, who had filed earlier. See all the current candidate filings at Wyotoday.com.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Margaret Ann Harris Swann (March 25, 1941 – May 19, 2022)

Margaret “Margie” Ann (Bertagnolli) Harris Swann, 81, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home following a brief battle with cancer. She was born March 25, 1941 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; She was the second child of Albert and Blanche (Gasperetti) Bertagnolli.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming’s Big Show to feature world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County at Wyoming’s Big Show July 30-August 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will perform Thursday, August 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena and will be on the midway at Wyoming’s Big Show daily, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM except when at an event. As the event nears, more details about showings and parades will be made available.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Beaver Dam Project Completed near Little Mountain

GREEN RIVER — Recently, the parched pasturelands near Little Mountain got a bit of help from nature’s original flood irrigators: beaver dams. These beaver dams were not built with teeth and tails, however. Over 70 different volunteers, agencies, nonprofit workers, businesses, and others all gathered on the Ramsay Ranch, where big head-cut banks line Trout Creek, to build these man-made beaver dams called beaver dam analogs (BDAs for short).

Comments / 0

Community Policy