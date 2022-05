MVP is looking to bring about the end of the All Mighty era. During the May 23 episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Bobby Lashley and Omos would be facing off once again, this time at Hell In A Cell on June 5. Lashley, however, opted to raise the stakes, challenging MVP to a match later in the night where the winner would earn the right to pick the stipulation for the aforementioned Hell In A Cell match.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO