Temperatures were chilly to start both Saturday and Sunday morning off, but not as cold compared to what we’re tracking outside Monday morning. Temperatures are in the lower 40s in most places (even 39 degrees in Galena) thanks to a mostly clear sky overnight. There are a few places with wind chills a few degrees cooler than actual air temperatures. Expect temperatures to still be cooler than normal Monday (and the next several days) but very similar to what we had out there Sunday, in the mid 60s. A few areas could dip into the upper 60s, near the 70 degree mark.

GALENA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO