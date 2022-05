The MA State Police have released the following statement re: incidents at Carson Beach and Revere Beach. Last night, our members responded to multiple calls for fights, disorderly and unruly behavior, fireworks, and underage drinking among other issues at both Carson Beach in Boston and Revere Beach. When our Troopers arrived, they were met with violence, disrespect, and criminal behavior. Scenarios like these are difficult to handle, but especially so with a Department that has critically low staffing levels.

3 DAYS AGO