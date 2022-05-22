ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

The View From Swamptown: The Legacy of Cyrus P. Brown and the Viall Family lives on

By G.T. Cranston Special to the Independent
independentri.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t expect that there’s any one in our fair town who hasn’t taken note of the bucolic scenery that borders the roadsides of the Boston Neck Road as it travels from the village of Hamilton past Gilbert Stuart Road and on to Saunderstown. Yes, those rolling pastures and quiet wooded...

www.independentri.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Geared up for Gaspee Days and the Brits are coming

It’s official: Gaspee Days are here. And this being the 250th anniversary of the burning of the Gaspee, this year’s celebration is of special significance, even the Brits are taking notice. Peter Abbott, the British general counsel in Boston, who was here earlier this month for the announcement that funds have been raised for the search for the schooner, plans to return for the parade on June 11 at the invitation of Warwick/Cranston Rep. Joseph McNamara. McNamara said Abbott plans to march with him in the parade. It’s hardly the first time that visitors from across “the pond” have attended the parade or been recognized by the Gaspee Days Committee. Three years ago descendants of William Dudingston, of Scotland and captain of the Gaspee, were welcomed by the committee and Dr. John Concannon.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

This Rhode Island Woman Believes This Table Can Change Lives

One of the state’s biggest inclusion and accessibility advocates will be unveiling a new project on Tuesday in Providence — that she believes has the ability to change lives. Tina Guenette Pedersen, along with members of The Steel Yard, will be unveiling “Tina’s Table,” which will feature bench...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Kingstown, RI
City
Saunderstown, RI
State
Minnesota State
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

My Memory of the Billy Club - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

I don’t remember police officers carrying guns when I was a kid growing up in Providence. Very likely they did. What I remember is the friendly and familiar police officer who carried a billy club as he walked his beat along Academy Avenue. My eyes were fixed on his skills twirling the club.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Valley Breeze

At 84, Vito’s still pairing cuts, cabernet

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Vito Paglia says he isn’t a heavy talker, but he doesn’t have to be. Now some six decades into his profession of cutting hair, he learned a long time ago that it’s all about listening. Why, he says, would you want to dive...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

The Parking Garage at Providence Place Mall Discriminates Against Larger Vehicles

If there's one thing that's guaranteed to raise blood pressure and stress somebody out to the max, it's driving around in Providence, searching for parking. There has to be some type of secret to finding street parking because the good Lord has never shined a light on an available spot for me before. To make matters worse, I have a tall SUV with a roof rack that won't fit in most garages around the city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vialls#Providence High School#Brown Lisle
ABC6.com

Providence Journal takes back ad error, says it will print for Memorial Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Journal said on Monday that they will be printing a publication for Memorial Day after making an ad error. The journal said in an advertisement, “On Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th, the Providence Journal will not be publishing a printed edition. However, the full newspaper will be available online.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Watertown News

Italian Eatery With Spots in Brookline & Newport Moving Into Watertown Square

An Italian restaurant will be taking over the space previously occupied by Stellina Restaurant in Watertown Square. Bar ‘Cino (pronounced “chee-no”) is part of a the Newport Restaurant Group that includes other locations of Bar ‘Cino in Brookline and Newport, R.I., the Papa Razzi restaurants in Wellesley and Concord, as well as the Castle Hill Inn in Newport.
WATERTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Turnto10.com

Rhode island reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 719 new cases

(WJAR) — Health officials in Rhode Island reported on Tuesday three additional COVID-19 deaths and 719 new cases. Of the newly reported 719 cases, 452 were recorded on Monday. The other 267 were added to previous dates. The total number of cases is now 389,305, according to the Rhode...

Comments / 0

Community Policy