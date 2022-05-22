Cristian Mungiu Demonstrates That Racism & Xenophobia Are Universal In ‘R.M.N.’ [Cannes Review]

A drastic departure from his prior films “Border” and “Shelley,” Ali Abbasi’s newest film, “Holy Spider,” draws inspiration from the 2000-2001 crimes and subsequent trial of Saeed Hanaei (played here by Mehdi Bajestani), a war veteran-turned-serial killer in the Iranian city of Mashhad who murdered 16 sex workers, claiming that he was cleansing the holy city of sinners and corruption in the name of Islam. Rather than sticking entirely to the facts of the events, Abbasi decides to introduce a fictional character into the mix whose perspective on the story adds another layer to the narrative. This character is Rahimi (Zar Amir Ebrahimi), a Tehran-based journalist who travels to Mashhad in order to report on the man dubbed the “Spider Killer” and uncover the killer’s identity. Distrusting of the police, she takes matters into her own hands and teams up with local crime reporter Sharifi (Arash Ashtiani), and goes to great lengths to ensure that he gets punished for his crimes.
