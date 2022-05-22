Cristian Mungiu Demonstrates That Racism & Xenophobia Are Universal In ‘R.M.N.’ [Cannes Review]

The films of French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux are at their best when they combine his penchant for ludicrous but simple what-if scenarios, with his perceptive eye for humor in everyday life and banal interactions. He would probably hate his cinema to be pinned down in this way: though he has proven that he can subscribe to straightforward storytelling with “Deerskin” (which premieres at Cannes in 2019) and “Incredible But True” (Berlinale 2022), the French director and absurdist also enjoys leaving the demands of logical plot developments behind in favor of a freer style. Centered on two simple-minded friends whose thought processes proved utterly incoherent, “Mandibles” (2020) was as random as a film with a plot could be, the characters’ discovery of a giant fly never leading them to any kind of expected, logical scenario. In “Smoking Causes Coughing,” Dupieux similarly sets up a high-concept situation only to undermine the dramatic expectations it entails and revel in the awkwardness left in their place.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO