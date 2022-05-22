A ‘lifelong journey’: How a Staten Islander grew from clutter to become an organization expert

The Notorious B.I.G.’s B.I.G. 5Oth Birthday was celebrated this weekend by all. The icon’s daughter T’yanna Wallace brought her own pizza to the party, by hosting a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, bringing the flavors of her once “Juicy Pizza” restaurant in Los Angeles, CA, with co-owner, Tyra Myricks (daughter of Jam Master Jay) to her dad’s borough of Brooklyn, NY. On May 21st, 2022, guests stood on line at Lilly’s Pizza Bar (located Downtown Brooklyn), waiting to grab a slice. The limited menu offered a small 12” personal pan pizza providing 3 flavors off of the original menu, Fried Lobster, Jerk Chicken and Oxtail. As the sounds of Biggie filled the room guests mingled, ate, drank and enjoyed the vibes. T’yanna + Tyra celebrated with fans and other influential guests including her brother C.J., Lil Cease, Protect Yo Heart creator + celebrity artist Uncutt Art, entrepreneur and make up mogul Dollhouse Pretty (Chyna), Love + Hip Hop Socialite Paris Phillips amongst others. With over 200 attendees, the Juicy Pizza pop-up shop was a hit. Keep an eye out, Juicy Pizza may be coming to a city near you. When asked if we’ll be seeing more of Juicy Pizza, co-owner Tyra Myricks answered, “Absolutely.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO