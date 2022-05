Barton County is already preparing for the 2022 tax sale in October. There were 158 notices sent to owners in the county letting them know they are behind on property taxes. County Counselor Patrick Hoffman said that number will get down to around 50 by the time the tax sale arrives as more owners pay off what they owe. Usually, the properties that make it to the sale are houses the owner is not interested in keeping.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO