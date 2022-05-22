NYPD investigate 2 fatal overnight shootings in Brooklyn; no arrests

The NYPD is investigating two fatal overnight shootings in Brooklyn.

Police say they responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning at New Lots Avenue. They say they found an unconscious 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD responded to a second shooting Saturday night on the intersection of Avenue W and Batchelder Street. They say they found an unresponsive 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head.

He was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

There is no evidence that the two incidents are related.

No arrests have been made in either of the shootings as the investigations continue.