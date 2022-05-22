ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD investigate 2 fatal overnight shootings in Brooklyn; no arrests

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOsnH_0fmXEyhB00

The NYPD is investigating two fatal overnight shootings in Brooklyn.

Police say they responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning at New Lots Avenue. They say they found an unconscious 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD responded to a second shooting Saturday night on the intersection of Avenue W and Batchelder Street. They say they found an unresponsive 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head.

He was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

There is no evidence that the two incidents are related.

No arrests have been made in either of the shootings as the investigations continue.

Comments / 9

Related
pix11.com

Group attacks man in Brooklyn subway station, steals $1,700, police say

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was injured after a group attacked him and stole money from him inside a subway station in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said Wednesday. The victim was asked by one of four people for money to buy a MetroCard inside the Atlantic Avenue station at around 7:30 p.m., according to officials. The other three people then jumped the turnstiles and started punching the man before taking around $1,700 from him, police said. The suspects fled the scene, leaving the man with minor injuries.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Robber holds man and son, 4, at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief held a man and his 4-year-old son at gunpoint in the Bronx on Monday, police said. The victims entered the lobby of their apartment building on Sheridan Avenue near 161st Street at around 9 p.m. after returning home from a game at Yankee Stadium when the suspect […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

VIDEO: 3 men wanted for attack of woman in the Bronx

Police need help IDing and finding three individuals that are connected to the assault of a 37-year-old woman last Wednesday in the Bronx. According to police, the assault took place Wednesday night on the northwest corner of Lydig Avenue and White Plains Road. Police say the three suspects and the...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Nyc Health Hospitals#Police#Violent Crime
PIX11

NYPD officer charged with attempted murder in shooting: DA

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The alleged actions of an NYPD officer are “shocking,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Monday. The 16-year veteran of the force, Larry Veldemar, allegedly punched, pistol whipped and shot a man outside of a Brooklyn lounge on April 18. “After a review of all the evidence in this case, a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Man struck, killed while pushing shopping cart on NJ Turnpike ID’d

A man who was killed last year on the New Jersey Turnpike in Essex County as he pushed a shopping cart was identified Wednesday as a Brooklyn, New York resident. Wade Mitchell Jr., 33, was struck by three vehicles about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, in the southbound lanes near milepost 105.8 in Newark, according to New Jersey State Police.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

2 people hurt in late night Brownsville fire

Two people are recovering in the hospital after an apartment building fire in Brownsville late Monday night. Citizen App video captured the scene on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop Street. News 12 was told the fire started in an apartment on the second floor just before 11:30 p.m. There is no...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
NBC New York

2nd Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 11-Year-Old NYC Girl: NYPD

A second teenage suspect has been arrested in the broad daylight shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, police said. Charges against Omar Bojang were still pending Monday evening. The Bronx district attorney's office said that the 18-year-old turned himself in at their office alongside his attorney and parents, and said nothing when he was later led out of the police station in handcuffs.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Charred NYC Honda Bodies Mystery Is Now a Double Homicide

Authorities have declared the deaths of two 22-year-olds -- a woman and a man -- whose bodies were found in a flaming vehicle in the Bronx a week ago as a double homicide, the NYPD said Monday. Both victims, whose remains were discovered once firefighters put out the flames from...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, shot multiple times in East Flatbush, Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said Monday morning. The teen was shot in the leg and torso near East 39th Street and Glenwood Road in East Flatbush around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a hospital. Police described his condition as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

77K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy