Police: 17-year-old girl, man injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in the Bronx

A man and a teenage girl were injured in two separate overnight shootings in the Bronx, according to police.

Officers say they responded to a shooting near a park around midnight at 500 Trinity Ave. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her face.

News 12 was told the victim was on the street when a man walked up to her and started shooting, striking the teenager in her nose.

Police are searching for two men in connection to the attack. No arrests have been made yet as the investigation continues.

Police say a 31-year-old man was also shot in a separate incident around 11 p.m. in Fordham.

They say someone opened fire into a crowd and the man was shot in the left arm near East 194th Street and Marion Avenue.

Police say one person was taken into custody and that a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Both victims in the shootings were taken to hospitals to recover.