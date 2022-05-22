ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: 17-year-old girl, man injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwIgE_0fmXEcWR00

A man and a teenage girl were injured in two separate overnight shootings in the Bronx, according to police.

Officers say they responded to a shooting near a park around midnight at 500 Trinity Ave. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her face.

News 12 was told the victim was on the street when a man walked up to her and started shooting, striking the teenager in her nose.

Police are searching for two men in connection to the attack. No arrests have been made yet as the investigation continues.

Police say a 31-year-old man was also shot in a separate incident around 11 p.m. in Fordham.

They say someone opened fire into a crowd and the man was shot in the left arm near East 194th Street and Marion Avenue.

Police say one person was taken into custody and that a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Both victims in the shootings were taken to hospitals to recover.

Comments / 21

Anonymous Anonymous
3d ago

Everybody put your hands together and pray to Father God to send his mightiest Angels to stop the killings in NYC.

Reply(2)
5
Esther White
3d ago

🤔 In the park,17 yrs old,at midnight,in the Bronx, 😖😰,Soo sorry that happened to you, but young lady, you got a chance to, be in your house,at midnight (studying, something)Or getting ready for school, I'm just saying!Count your blessings 🙏Your still here, make it count🙏👍✌!

Reply
2
Related
PIX11

Robber holds man and son, 4, at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief held a man and his 4-year-old son at gunpoint in the Bronx on Monday, police said. The victims entered the lobby of their apartment building on Sheridan Avenue near 161st Street at around 9 p.m. after returning home from a game at Yankee Stadium when the suspect […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Group attacks man in Brooklyn subway station, steals $1,700, police say

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was injured after a group attacked him and stole money from him inside a subway station in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said Wednesday. The victim was asked by one of four people for money to buy a MetroCard inside the Atlantic Avenue station at around 7:30 p.m., according to officials. The other three people then jumped the turnstiles and started punching the man before taking around $1,700 from him, police said. The suspects fled the scene, leaving the man with minor injuries.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

NYC Dad, 6-Year-Old Son Robbed of $30 at Gunpoint After Yankee Game

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a father and his 6-year-old son at gunpoint when they returned to their Bronx home after a Yankee game earlier this week, authorities say. The 40-year-old dad and his son were seen walking into their building lobby, near Sheridan Avenue and...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Male victim found with gunshot wound in Elmont

A male was found with a gunshot wound in Elmont this afternoon, police say. A 911 call came into police for shots fired at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 238th Street. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at that location. EMS took him to a hospital...
ELMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Fordham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

2nd Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 11-Year-Old NYC Girl: NYPD

A second teenage suspect has been arrested in the broad daylight shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, police said. Charges against Omar Bojang were still pending Monday evening. The Bronx district attorney's office said that the 18-year-old turned himself in at their office alongside his attorney and parents, and said nothing when he was later led out of the police station in handcuffs.
BRONX, NY
News 12

2 people hurt in late night Brownsville fire

Two people are recovering in the hospital after an apartment building fire in Brownsville late Monday night. Citizen App video captured the scene on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop Street. News 12 was told the fire started in an apartment on the second floor just before 11:30 p.m. There is no...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
News 12

News 12

77K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy