New York City, NY

NYC to see mild temperatures for new workweek

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the workweek ahead for New York City will see milder temperatures after a summer-like weekend.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy, cooler, and noticeably less humid! Highs near 77. Lows down to 57.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTIU0_0fmXEMav00

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & tranquil. Highs near 69. Lows down to 56.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds, cool. Highs around 69. Lows near 60.

THURSDAY: A chance of late-day showers. Highs up to 73. Lows near 65.

FRIDAY: A chance of showers & t-storms, mainly during the morning. Warmer & muggy. Highs near 78. Lows down to 62.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Mix of sun and clouds, and there's a chance at some more 85+ degree heat by Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5R6n_0fmXEMav00

City
New York City, NY
