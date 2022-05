Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady surprised many in the football world when he confirmed in March 2021 that he required surgery on his left knee shortly after he earned his seventh career Super Bowl ring to repair what was later referred to as a fully torn MCL. The 44-year-old suffered the initial injury during the 2019 season while with the New England Patriots, and he spoke on Wednesday about experiencing a "different" offseason that didn't include nursing a bum knee this time around.

TAMPA, FL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO