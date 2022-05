MetroHealth will hold its sixth annual Resiliency Run from 8:30 to 11 a.m. June 11 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland. There will be a 5K run/walk, a 1 mile run/walk and a kids fun run. The 5K will be chip timed, but the other events are not timed. Race fees, which is $35 for the 5K, $35 for the 1 mile and $20 for the fun run, include admission to the zoo and Rainforest all day. All participants receive a short-sleeved t-shirt and post race refreshments. A virtual version of the event is $30.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO