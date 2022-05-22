ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score $700 off a 50-inch Samsung TV for today only

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Streaming services such as Disney+ , Hulu , Amazon Prime , Apple TV and more are adding a load of new movies and series just in time for the summer season.

So get ready to slip on some loungewear , sit back on the couch and pour yourself a glass of wine .

But why watch on a small, dated TV screen when you can opt for an all-new Samsung Neo Smart TV ?

The 50-inch screen is currently discounted by $700 and is ringing in at just $798 at B&H Photo Video for May 22 only, so don’t wait to lock in this deal.

Not only will you be saving mega cash, but the 4K television also features built-in WiFi, ethernet connectivity, Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, screen-mirroring technology, full web browsing and more.

Samsung Neo QLED QN90A 50″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV , $798, original price: $1,498
Samsung

Watching your favorite TV shows and movies will never be better, as the Samsung Neo Smart TV also produces vibrant colors and uses Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology to enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur.

Best of all, no code is needed to lock in this mega one-day deal. Just head over to B&H Photo Video , add the Samsung TV to your cart and watch the deal magically apply to your cart.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

New York Post

New York Post

