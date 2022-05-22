Score $700 off a 50-inch Samsung TV for today only
Streaming services such as Disney+ , Hulu , Amazon Prime , Apple TV and more are adding a load of new movies and series just in time for the summer season.
So get ready to slip on some loungewear , sit back on the couch and pour yourself a glass of wine .
But why watch on a small, dated TV screen when you can opt for an all-new Samsung Neo Smart TV ?
The 50-inch screen is currently discounted by $700 and is ringing in at just $798 at B&H Photo Video for May 22 only, so don’t wait to lock in this deal.
Not only will you be saving mega cash, but the 4K television also features built-in WiFi, ethernet connectivity, Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, screen-mirroring technology, full web browsing and more.Samsung Neo QLED QN90A 50″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV , $798, original price: $1,498
Watching your favorite TV shows and movies will never be better, as the Samsung Neo Smart TV also produces vibrant colors and uses Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology to enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur.Buy Now
Best of all, no code is needed to lock in this mega one-day deal. Just head over to B&H Photo Video , add the Samsung TV to your cart and watch the deal magically apply to your cart.
Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.
Comments / 0