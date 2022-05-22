Mental health at work: how accommodations can help employees—and companies—thrive

Thomas Barwick—Getty Images

Mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety are among the leading causes of disability in the U.S. workplace, according to the National Institutes of Mental Health. This isn't a new trend, but two-plus years into the COVID-19 crisis, it’s a worsening one.

Darcy Gruttadaro, J.D., director of the American Psychiatric Association's Foundation Center for Workplace Mental Health says the trifecta of a global pandemic, racial and political tensions, and economic uncertainty has created excessive stress across the board in the U.S., sending rates of anxiety and depression skyrocketing.

"The CDC and Census have been collecting Pulse weekly data since March 2020, and what it shows is that the rates of people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression have tripled and quadrupled, depending on the age group," she says.

Mental distress can have a huge impact on job performance, leading to lack of engagement, lowered communication with coworkers, errors in work, and for some, a total inability to function. And it's not uncommon for physical health to suffer alongside these issues, which can lead to further disability.

What many employees—and leaders—may not know is that people with a mental disorder diagnosis are afforded protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). That means they have a right to request changes to the hiring process, the way the job is done, or certain aspects of their work environment if their disability presents a barrier for them in these areas.

Leaders' responsibilities, workers' rights

The ADA stipulates that businesses with 15 or more employees are required to provide "reasonable accommodations" for people who qualify as having a disability. (This number may be lower in certain states.)

If it seems like the word "reasonable" leaves a lot of room for interpretation, that's because it has to: Accommodations that fit into one workplace may not be feasible for another. But a general rule of thumb is that any request that won't cause an employer financial hardship or prevent other employees from doing their jobs is valid.

"In other words, [an accommodation] can't be an undue burden to the employer; they have to be able to carry on their business," says Gruttadaro. But more often than not, she says, these adjustments—especially those that support people working with anxiety and depression—are typically minor and not very costly to employers.

For example, an employee may need extra support around managing time and organizing work, time off to attend psychiatric appointments, or a modified or flexible work schedule. "For people with anxiety, a lot of stimulation can be difficult," says Gruttadaro. A solution-oriented way to approach this is to offer the option to work from home, or if that's not possible, offer a workstation in a quieter location or provide noise-canceling headphones.

"It's not an ‘anything goes' situation, there are reasonable parameters," she says. "[Accommodations] have guardrails around them so that employers can really focus on how the job gets done." It's a win-win for everyone involved—employees get the support they need and employers can meet their bottom line.

Creating a culture of care

As an employer, you can't ask your employees if they deal with a mental health disorder—the ADA protects their right to disclose that information if and when they choose. But what you can do is lay the groundwork for open dialogue so that your employees understand their mental wellness is a priority.

Psychiatrist Doug Newton, M.D. MPH, chief medical officer at SonderMind, a service that links individuals with licensed mental health professionals, says one way to do that is to simply pay attention and communicate that you care. "If you're noticing that one of your employees is looking distressed, let them know that you're there to support them," he says.

You may be the first point of contact for someone asking for accommodations, so it's important to remember you set the tone. Use language that puts the person first ("person with depression" vs. "depressed person"). Don't make assumptions about someone's symptoms or outlook, let them lead that part of the conversation. It may also help to share ways in which you prioritize your own mental wellness, or even share your own mental health challenges.

The goal isn't just to meet a legal requirement, it's to help your employee harness their full skillset by providing them with an appropriate work environment. It may help to have a pre-set list of questions on hand so when the occasion arises, you gather the information you need to best meet both their needs and yours.

But don't just offer lip service, Newton says. Back it up with company policies that focus on mental wellness. "Employers should make it a practice to educate employees about their right to get mental health care and also decrease barriers to that."

Newton says at a minimum, companies can provide access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), a voluntary, work-based program that offers free and confidential assessments, short-term counseling, referrals, and follow-up services to employees who have personal and/or work-related problems. This would be available to all employees regardless of mental health status, and confidential.

Ultimately it's up to the higher-ups to build a safe environment where mental health is not only destigmatized but championed, so employees know they can ask for help if they need it.

"Leadership sets the culture," says Gruttadaro. "And word gets around quickly. So when leaders make mental health visible, it sends a message you're an organization with a caring culture."