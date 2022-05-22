10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $4 smart plugs, $20 Fire Stick, $30 Echo Dot, more

There are so many amazing daily deals out there on May 22nd that you might feel overwhelmed. Don’t worry because that’s why I’ve narrowed things down and rounded up the best of the best.

For example, best-selling smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant can be had for just $4.27 each today. Plus, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick lineup is on sale starting at only $19.99.

You’ll also find Echo Dot deals from $29.99 right now, and Shark vacuums are on sale too. Plus, you should definitely pick up Apple’s AirPods 3 at $149.99 before they sell out.

Plus, best-selling iSteam travel garment steamers are down to all-time low prices in a one-day sale.

BGR Deals sifted through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

Sunday’s 10 best deals

The beloved Echo Dot 3rd-Gen just fell to $29.99, and it’s the first time this model has been discounted in months

Score best-selling AirPods 3 for $149.99 before they sell out — shipping estimates are already slipping

BONUS DEALS: All of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 127,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤

BONUS DEAL: Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.