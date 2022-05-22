ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rouble hits 5-yr peak against Dollar, 7-yr high vs euro as EU set to pay for Russ gas

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Russian currency has witnessed a maverick upswing on Friday, hitting the highest level since June 2015 and March 2018 against Dollar and Euro respectively, as several EU nations including Germany and Italy, the bloc’s first- and third-largest economies respectively, have reportedly been seeking to pay for Russian energy in...

CNBC

Spain paints itself as the answer to Europe's Russian energy problem

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said his country — and southern Europe more broadly — could provide an answer to the shortfall in gas supplies from Russia. Sanchez highlighted that Spain represents 37% of the European Union's total regasification capacity — where liquefied natural gas is turned back into the end product of natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial World

Stock prices rose on European stock exchanges

European shares ended at all-time highs on Monday, starting the year in an upbeat mood in hopes of steady economic recovery despite a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. "Although COVID-19 variants permeated the global economy, 2021 was the year of records with many bourses closing at or near record highs, while inflows into equities surpassed their largest accumulation ever ($928 billion)," said Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies.
STOCKS
Reuters

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia rushed forward two payments on its international debt on Friday in its latest attempt to stave off a default that has looked on cards since its invasion of Ukraine. A week before the interest payments are due and just five days before a key...
ECONOMY
The Week

Crypto: A sell-off hits digital currencies

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. The collapse of the cryptocurrency market is testing the faith of those who drank the Kool-Aid, said Katie Martin in the Financial Times. "A trickle in the price of Bitcoin from its peak of $68,000 turned into a flood" last week "in part because of cracks in the so-called stablecoins that glue the market together." Stablecoins, which are generally pegged to the dollar, let digital currency investors move in and out of currencies like Bitcoin without converting their investments into cash. They can also be lent out, often at high rates of interest. A run on these tokens has cast a much wider chill on the crypto market, including Bitcoin, which fell as low as $27,000. Investors were "lured in by claims that these lines of code could become serious rivals to the dollar and the basis of a new financial utopia." Now investors large and small have gotten a serious reality check. Hedge fund manager and crypto evangelist Michael Novogratz has lost $6 billion of his $8.5 billion fortune since November, while New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who converted his first three City Hall paychecks into Bitcoin and Ethereum, would have lost about $5,800 of his pay.
MARKETS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Philippines' Marcos Says He Discussed Defence Deal With U.S. Envoy

Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed the extension of a joint military agreement with an envoy of defence ally the United States, after meetings with senior diplomats of four countries. Ambassadors of Japan, India and South Korea and the U.S. U.S. Charg? d'Affaires made courtesy calls...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden: ‘Yes’ US military would fight China over Taiwan, WH immediately backtracks

On Monday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. would respond militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, but a White House official walked back his comments moments later. “You didn’t want to get involved in the Ukraine conflict militarily for obvious reasons,” a reporter said as Biden held a news conference in Tokyo alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kushida. The reporter then asked, “Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that?
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

The world, with or without us: Increasing gas and oil production is a disastrously bad idea

Flying into southern Iraq in March, the irony felt as thick as the murk enshrouding the city of Basra below. Sickened by Russia's savage invasion of my father's homeland, Ukraine, under the asinine pretext of saving it from Nazis, I would shortly land in a country that my own had seized under no less ludicrous claims: imaginary weapons of mass destruction, and a bogus connection to the 9/11 attacks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
