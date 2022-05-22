Letters to the editor for May 22

When will Congress finally act on pay for disabled veterans?

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. Why?

In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,985 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,629 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416 dollars, among the highest in the world.

Disabled veterans have been asking various administrations and congresses for fair compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918. That was 103 years ago.

The basic reason for their gross under compensation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life which is now the norm in personal injury cases throughout the U.S.

I ask Congress to pass legislation this year to compensate them fairly, especially the totally and permanently disabled among them who should be compensated at least at the level of the NAWI.

This is now a grave national security problem.

Once there is full realization among our youth that serious injury or illness in the armed forces almost guarantees a lifetime of near poverty, the armed forces will collapse. Recruitment will come to a standstill and retention within the armed forces will drop precipitously. Our national defense situation will be grave at worst and tense at best.

Congress must act now to correct this dangerous situation. It affects all of us.

Richard Helgeson, Lacey

WA Supreme Court should be commended for juvenile record rules

The Washington Supreme Court recently implemented two court rule changes designed to keep young people from being hurt indefinitely because of a juvenile court adjudication. Young people’s mistakes should not follow them forever, keeping them from housing, education, and employment.

The key provision of the change is that information from a juvenile court record not be on a publicly accessible website. Police, judges, and prosecutors are among the 863 organizations that will still have access to the statewide case management system, and anyone could go to a clerk’s office to look at records.

The rule also requires that initials be used in court documents instead of the youth’s name.

Some people have criticized the court, saying these rule amendments will keep courts from being held accountable. That simply is not the case. Anyone can get access to court records through the clerk’s office and observe juvenile court hearings (and even request recordings of past juvenile court hearings).

The court had a four-month comment period before deciding on the proposed amendment.

There can be a severe and long-lasting impact from prosecuting youth in juvenile court, particularly on youth of color who are disproportionately involved in the juvenile court system.

The court seven years ago recognized that putting juvenile records on the internet can have negative consequences and keep youth from reaching their full potential.

The rule amendments are an important step in ensuring consistency across the state and helping young people rebuild their lives.

The Court should be commended, not condemned.

Robert C. Boruchowitz, Seattle

Schools must offer safe, equitable access to learning

Many students and staff are at increased risk of moderate to severe disease with initial or repeat COVID infections. Not all students and staff are attending onsite schools due to health concerns. Families are now forced to make a choice: virtual learning with little or no peer and teacher interaction, or attend onsite with about 50% or less mask compliance.

Charter schools in Washington allow their boards to dictate mask wearing, and some charter schools still require masking. A school district can require masking.

Olympia School District must immediately plan for a 2022-2023 school year to allow equitable access in learning and socializing for families choosing to protect themselves from COVID exposure.

This program would include:

CO2 levels displayed and constant monitoring

KF94, N95, KN95 well-fitting masks required for all attending and teaching and transportation. No cloth masks.

Staff fit-testing of masks, if staff requests.

Hepa filters in each classroom with appropriate CADR of 6 air exchanges an hour.

Outdoor eating and exercise with distancing of at least 6 feet.

Transportation provided if possible, with masks required and bus ventilated.

Changes to safety precautions only occurring at new quarters or new semesters, and only after all or at least 90% of enrolled families have voted anonymously on proposed changes.

Kerry Dyer, Olympia