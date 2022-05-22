ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Sunday, May 22nd Weather

By Dan R
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered rain and high elevation snow will be possible through tonight. Accumulating snowfall will be likely tonight above 9,000 feet with 2 to 4 inches expected. Rain in the lower elevations and high mountain snow will linger into Monday and Tuesday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Wednesday, May 25th Weather

Mostly sunny and warmer today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 65. Look for an overnight low of 39. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 55, a low of 37. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 47 with a low of 29. Danny...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Your CFS Report for Wednesday, May 25th

Here’s your CFS report for Wednesday, May 25. Flows on the Arkansas River are down some over yesterday, but you can still expect fun and splashy whitewater out there. Pine Creek / Numbers is running 533 Cubic Feet Per Second. The Riverside Grill is open 11 to 8 daily....
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Cottonwood Pass to Reopen Friday Morning

Chaffee County Road & Bridge Department announces its plans to reopen Cottonwood Pass to vehicular traffic for the 2022 summer season by the morning of Friday, May 27th. Crews will be working in concert with Gunnison County Public Works Department to clear the roads up to the pass on Thursday, May 26th. They anticipate the route will be fully cleared on both sides of the county line late that same day.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Your CFS Report for Monday, May 23, 2022

Here’s your CFS report for Monday, May 23. Flows on the Arkansas River are trending up again and it’s going to be prime rafting conditions this week. Pine Creek / Numbers is running 512 Cubic Feet Per Second. The Riverside Grill is open daily from 11 – 8....
SALIDA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Leadville, CO
City
Fairplay, CO
City
Buena Vista, CO
City
Salida, CO
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: One More Cool Day With Impressive Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – For the fifth consecutive day, Denver and most of Colorado will stay colder than normal on Tuesday. It will also stay cloudy with more mountain snow and more rain possible in the metro area. More than 6 inches of snow had fallen in some mountain areas by early Tuesday morning including in Fairplay. The Arapahoe Basin ski area reported 5 inches. CBS4 viewer Sheila Skaggs measured 6″ of snow in South Park at 7am Tuesday (source: Sheila Skaggs) There is a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the I-70 corridor between Summit County and Georgetown, US 40 between...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#Television Broadcasting#Kamo#Radio Television#Abc#Kait Channel 8
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Spilt Week With A Cool Start And Warm Finish

DENVER (CBS)- The final full week of May will be half and half. Starting out with a cool and unsettled weather pattern with showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Then much warmer and drier weather will take control by Thursday. A look at the jet stream map shows a cooling trough of low pressure that will control Colorado’s weather for the first half of the week. (credit: CBS) The best chance for rain over the Denver metro area will be on Tuesday. While there is a chance for showers in the morning, most of the rain is expected to be...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
AdWeek

Longtime Denver Anchor Jim Benemann to Retire

KCNC anchor Jim Benemann will retire at the end of the year after spending 36 years of his 44-year TV news career in local broadcasting. Benemann has anchored at the Denver CBS-owned station since 2002 and is one of Denver’s longest-running evening TV news anchors. He’s anchored alongside Karen Leigh since 2008.
DENVER, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Colorado Taxpayers to Receive at Least $500

Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law yesterday that will issue tax refunds to most Colorado taxpayers this summer instead of having residents wait until next year when they file their taxes. Every Coloradan who files taxes by the end of May should get a check of at least...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
iheart.com

This Is The Most Hippie Town In Colorado

You'll know a hippie when you see one. Originating as members of a flower-power counterculture during the 1960s, nowadays they're free spirits on college campuses or stoners who embrace nature. Since they're such an iconic part of American culture, there's always a place for them to call home. That's where...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fourth Raising Cane’s opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — “Caniacs” can get their fix of delicious chicken at a new location in Colorado Springs – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened a new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The new location is at 3710 North Citadel Drive, near Galley and Academy, and marks the fourth Raising Cane’s location in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Snowstorm Aftermath: What To Do With All Those Broken Branches!?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Like many in Jefferson County, Ryan Witt heard the trees around him in Arvada breaking overnight because of the weight from Friday’s snow. “All night we were hearing stuff fall,” he said. He didn’t realize how bad the situation was until his wife saw their front yard, where a huge tree had spit and fallen into the street. (credit: CBS) “She was like, Oh, that’s a big one,” Ryan said. Just down the street his neighbor had a branch fall on his truck. “I’m not too worried about the camper top. It didn’t seem like it broke the windshield or anything,” the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

HRRMC Foundation offers EMT/CNA to RN scholarships

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is offering scholarships for certified EMT / Paramedics or Certified Nurse Assistants who live within or are from the Salida Hospital District which encompasses all of Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties. Applicants must be attending college in the fall of 2022 pursuing an Associate’s Degree or Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
SALIDA, CO
imfromdenver.com

Watering Your Lawn in the Denver Metro Area

Living in the Denver Metro Area comes with a lot of perks, like amazing views and easy access to some of the best outdoor activities in the country. But one of the less glamorous aspects of living here is dealing with our intense summers. One way to make life a little easier is by watering your lawn smartly during these hot months. Check out our tips below!
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy