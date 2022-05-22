ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Nisqually tribe celebrates milestone in new elders building construction

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNc9O_0fmXB23r00

Right now, the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s elders building is cut off from the rest of the community by Yelm Highway. But soon the tribe’s 178 elders will have a gathering place in the heart of the Nisqually Reservation.

Construction is well under way for a new elders building located next to the tribe’s new health center at 4840 Journey St. SE. The facility is three times larger than the current one, at more than 22,000 square feet. It’s expected to open by March 2023.

The community celebrated a milestone in the construction of the building on Thursday with a “topping out” ceremony, where the final beam is placed on the building before a roof is installed. The beam was signed by people who were involved in the planning and construction of the building, including Cleo Frank, the Elders Program Manager.

“We’ve seen all these other buildings around the city getting built, and we said, ‘we’ll sit back and be patient and wait our turn,”’ Frank said. “And our turn has finally come.”

Frank said it was great being a part of Thursday’s event because it helped cement the project in reality. She said the signed beam will stay exposed in the dining hall so people can look up and see where they signed. The tribe did the same ceremony when the final beam was placed for the health center in 2020.

Information Officer Debbie Preston said the project is being funded through a combination of grants and tribal dollars totaling about $15 million.

Frank said the new elders building has been in the works for a few years, and the need for a larger space was exacerbated by the pandemic. Before COVID shut down in-person events, the current elders building served 20 to 30 lunches four times a week. Frank said during the pandemic they started delivering lunches to households, which quickly became popular.

The number of deliveries Frank and her team were doing steadily rose to 125 or more in a week. With in-person events making their way back into daily life, the current building just isn’t capable of hosting that many people.

“A lot of elders don’t have a place to go,” Frank said. “They’re socially isolated, and that’s a big downfall in the elderly community.”

The new building will have seating for about 150 people in the dining hall, as well as a craft room and opportunities for classes on sewing, beading, weaving and more. The building also will feature spaces for elders from across communities to take yoga and language classes and more.

There also is a demonstration kitchen where people can learn how to cook healthy meals taught by a nutritionist, and the current building has a vegetable garden that likely will be replicated at the new location.

The building is being outfitted with solar panels and will have seven electric vehicle plug-ins, according to a news release from Preston. The tribe received a $100,000 grant from Puget Sound Energy for the solar panels.

The building doesn’t have a name yet, but Frank said they’re tossing a few ideas around now that are in the Nisqually language. Rooms in the building will be available to be reserved by the public for events when they’re not in use for classes.

Comments / 1

Related
q13fox.com

Pierce County again approves homeless 'safe parking zone' legislation

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Pierce County Council unanimously approved legislation for safe parking zones, with the aim of getting people living in their cars from parking on city streets. Cars that some argue are clogging up neighborhood streets can instead park in designated, legal parking zones. The Council approved safe...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
agewisekingcounty.org

Planning for Extreme Heat … in June?

For years, Pacific Northwest residents have known that summer usually doesn’t start until July 5. Sometimes it seemed like a cold and rainy Independence Day was almost inevitable. But 2021 was different. From June 26–29, 2021, we experienced what meteorologists say was a 1,000-year weather event. Daytime temperatures rose to all-time highs—well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Construction#Tribe#Elders#Urban Construction#Nisqually Indian
masonwebtv.com

State Bridge Deck Repair Work Kicks Off in June

As warmer conditions arrive in the Pacific Northwest, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will repair five bridges in Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason counties. Work will begin in early June. The project will repair areas of the driving surfaces which are showing signs of wear and tear.
MASON COUNTY, WA
travelawaits.com

10 Amazing Experiences In Quaint Port Townsend, Washington

Quaint Port Townsend is located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington. Dubbed the Paris of the Northwest by Sunset Magazine, this darling, historic town is known for its Victorian architecture and is one of only three designated Victorian seaports on the National Register of Historic Places. Downtown is located on the waterfront with gorgeous public buildings and businesses dating back to the 19th century. On the bluff overlooking downtown with views for miles, you’ll find a residential area with beautiful Victorian homes and parks. Adjacent to downtown is the stunning Fort Worden Historical State Park. Here are some amazing experiences to enjoy during your visit to Port Townsend.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KXRO.com

Grays Harbor and Pacific County rates drop but tie for 2nd highest in the state

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County were tied for the second highest unemployment rate in the state, but both saw their unemployment rates drop. According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, only Ferry County at 8.2% had a higher unemployment rate in April than Grays Harbor and Pacific County at 6.6%.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Sullivan: What to do with West Seattle’s Fauntleroy ferry terminal?

It’s time to end the chaos in West Seattle, and I’m not talking about the closed high bridge. I’m talking about the Fauntleroy ferry terminal. The old terminal needs to go. “It has timber pilings that need to be replaced,” the Washington State Ferries’ Hadley Rodero said. “It is not built to current seismic standards, and it’s also a really small dock. The dock holds 80 cars. The ferries that serve that route carry 124 cars.”
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thejoltnews.com

More than a third of Oly households pay more than 30% of income for housing, city says

Community Planning and Development program analyst Max DeJarnatt said 37.3% of households are cost-burdened and more than 15% of those are severely cost-burdened. According to DeJarnatt during the city’s Land Use and Environment Committee meeting Thursday, May 19, households that pay more than 30% of their income on housing are cost-burdened, and those that pay more than 50% of their income on housing are severely cost-burdened.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
wsmag.net

Poulsbo’s Petal and Pitchfork Farm Takes on New Life as a Cooperative Flower Farm

Stacy Marshall of Petal and Pitchfork loves flowers. She likes them so much that, in 2022, she transitioned her 15-acre farm from vegetable production to flowers. Marshall and her husband, Kelsey, are the community-minded owners of local coffee marketer Grounds for Change. The couple, together with Marshall’s sidekick (and mother) Janet Chalupa, have worked hard since the purchase of the historic farm in 2016 to build healthy, productive beds for what started as a subscription CSA (community supported agriculture). Now, however, Marshall wants to try something a bit different — focus on flowers. And she wants to share the joy.
POULSBO, WA
KING 5

Seattle Pacific University students stage walkout, rally over Board of Trustees decision

SEATTLE — Students protested Tuesday after the Seattle Pacific University (SPU) Board of Trustees voted to uphold rules that ban LGBTQ+ staff from working at the school. The demonstration was one of the largest walk-outs SPU has seen in years. Hundreds of students left their classrooms Tuesday morning and walked to Demaray Hall to demonstrate in front of the university president's office.
SEATTLE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
722
Followers
118
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy