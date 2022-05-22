ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Readers respond: Clackamas County’s elections mess

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’m writing 24 hours after the polls closed in Oregon and the serially incompetent Clackamas County clerk has issued results for a small fraction of the tens of thousands of ballots received (“Clackamas County vote...

Pups
3d ago

I don't feel confident that my ballot will be counted to reflect what I voted for. Voting by mail is convenient, but In-person voting with Voter ID would be much more secure.

WWEEK

The Clackamas County Ballot Fiasco Is Sherry Hall’s Biggest Blunder. But It Isn’t Her First.

When Jeanne Atkins was Oregon secretary of state, she visited all 36 Oregon counties, checked out their elections operations, and met with county clerks. She was impressed with all of them, with one exception: Clackamas County, where County Clerk Sherry Hall has held office despite almost 20 years of blunders and scandals, including misprinted and misplaced ballots and the felony conviction of an elections staffer.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Elections where both candidates and voters win

Gronke is director of the Elections & Voting Information Center and a professor of political science at Reed College. Bobier is a public interest lawyer and president of Oregon Ranked Choice Voting Advocates. While many Oregonians are understandably focused on the ballot counting disaster in Clackamas County, last week’s primary...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: People of Clark County deserve better

The actions of Clark County Councilors Bowerman, Medvigy and Rylander continue the embarrassment of self-serving behavior that has plagued our county for too many years. Thank you Janet Landesberg for taking legal action against this blatant disrespect for our democratic process. If one member of our county council failed to...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Portland Tribune

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Oregon SOS gives update on Clackamas County ballot debacle

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan addressed the ballot-printing fiasco in Clackamas County that has delayed results from last week's primary. Secretary Fagan says she offered the county help within 24 hours of learning thousands of ballots were printed with bad barcodes. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall initially declined assistance, but has since changed course and accepted help.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
canbyfirst.com

Complaints Mount as Delays Drag on for Clackamas Ballot Counting

The hand-duplication of some-60,000 to 70,000 ballots in Clackamas County — a monumental task that was initially expected to begin Thursday morning with the influx of hundreds of reassigned workers — will not actually start until Monday, May 23, at the earliest, Clerk Sherry Hall told reporters Friday.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Commissioner Hardesty advances to runoff for Council Pos. 2 in November

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty moves on to the November election after Oregon’s May primary election. Hardesty, the incumbent, led the race and will face off with the next highest vote-getter in November. That will either be Rene Gonzalez or Vadim Mozyrsky, who were still separated by hundreds of votes following the election.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Retired Hood River County DA’s actions may be ‘unethical,’ and a ‘conflict of interest,’ but not criminal, Deschutes County DA finds

Former Hood River County District Attorney John Sewell had no legal justification to cite a hospital security manager with a felony charge over a parking warning given his wife, a fellow prosecutor has concluded. Sewell’s actions in 2020 are unethical and an obvious conflict of interest, but they don’t amount...
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Judge rules People for Portland's ballot measure violates Oregon Constitution

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County circuit court judge on Monday largely agreed with Metro that a proposed initiative petition related to providing emergency shelters for homeless people could not appear on the ballot in November. Judge Stephen Bushong said the proposed ballot measure went beyond Metro’s “home rule”...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

6th District Candidate Loretta Smith Calls on Gov. Kate Brown to Declare State of Emergency, Intervene in Clackamas County Vote Count

Loretta Smith, a Democratic candidate in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District, called on Gov. Kate Brown this afternoon to insert herself in the Clackamas County elections mess. (The 6th District includes nearly 10,000 Democratic Party voters in Clackamas County and about 7,000 Republicans.) Smith, a former two-term Multnomah County...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
