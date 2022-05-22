Readers respond: Clackamas County’s elections mess

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO