Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Union County man is facing charges for allegedly pushing a state trooper who was trying to arrest him. State police at Milton were called April 1 to a business on Ridge Road in Buffalo Township after a man created a disturbance and was asked to leave. The employee at the business told police that the man, later identified as Ilya M. Mironenko, 38, of New Berlin, had been acting erratically and taking an aggressive stance, according to Trooper Patrick Kineston.

UNION COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO