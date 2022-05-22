ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wage negotiations 'have to be sensible' - Richard Lochhead

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland's employment minister has urged "sensible" negotiations on pay in order not to damage the economy....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rail strike: When will it start and which train lines will be affected?

Members of the RMT rail union have voted 8:1 in favour of strike action over jobs, pay and conditions. The union says officials are discussing “a timetable for strike action from mid-June”. So what might happen? What could the effect be? And are other disputes on the horizon?These are the key questions and answers.What is this dispute about?Britain’s biggest rail union, the RMT, is threatening industrial action at both Network Rail and 15 train operators over pay, redundancies and “a guarantee there will be no detrimental changes to working practices”.The general secretary of the RMT, Mick Lynch, said: “Members want...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

RMT votes for summer of rail strike hell: Biggest walkout in decades with NO trains after 7pm is on the cards as 40,000 staff opt for action

Railway workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, threatening massive disruption to the network which could result in no trains after 7pm. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators backed launching a campaign...
TRAFFIC
BBC

ScotRail and drivers' union return to pay talks

ScotRail and the train drivers' union Aslef have said they will return to talks in an ongoing dispute over pay. About 700 daily services were cut on Monday after the train operator issued a temporary timetable to cope with driver shortages. Aslef said informal talks would take place on Tuesday...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strike threat over pay not unreasonable, says union

A rail workers' union has said its demands for a pay rise are "not unreasonable", after its members voted to hold a national strike. The RMT Union said some railway workers have had their pay frozen for three years. On Tuesday, RMT members at track operator Network Rail and 13...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Lochhead
The Independent

Unions condemn Grant Shapps plan to ban rail strikes

Government plans for a minimum staffing requirement during rail strikes have been slammed as “desperate nonsense”.Unions reacted with anger to an interview in a Sunday newspaper by the Transport Secretary just days before a ballot result set to bring the threat of a national rail strike closer.More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and train operators have been voting on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action over jobs, pay and conditions.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told the PA news agency that he expected support for strikes when the ballot result...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Boris's boozy Partygate pictures: First image surfaces of PM with drink in hand at bash that resulted in police fines - as No10 admits it DID ask Sue Gray for 'secret' meeting with Boris ahead of crunch report this week

The first pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a lockdown-busting Downing Street event surfaced today as No10 braces for the Sue Gray report. Images published by ITV News showed the PM with a glass in hand making a toast with around eight other people in shot. It is believed to...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway#Strike Action#Bbc Scotland#Rmt#Scotrail
BBC

Ministers asleep at the wheel over dentist shortages, say Lib Dems

England is facing a "dentist shortage crisis" as 14% of NHS dentists approach retirement, the Lib Dems have warned. The party says the situation will be acute in some rural areas such as parts of Lincolnshire and Cumbria. Their health spokesperson Daisy Cooper accused ministers of being "asleep at the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Tube workers to stage strike amid dispute over job losses

Thousands of London Underground workers are to stage a 24-hour strike after the Jubilee bank holiday in a dispute over jobs.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on June 6, threatening huge disruption to Tube services.The union is protesting over plans to cut hundreds of jobs.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Transport for London is trying to bulldoze through 600 job losses on London Underground and our members are not prepared to accept that.“Station staff play a crucial role in serving the travelling public and were heroes during the 7/7 terrorist attacks.“Instead of seeking to...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Plan to prevent food shortages amid fears of ‘biggest rail strike in modern history’

Contingency plans have been put in place in a bid to prevent food and petrol shortages after the RMT warned that “potentially the biggest rail strike in modern history” could hit the network next month.The trade union has balloted its 40,000 members for strike action in a vote that closes on Tuesday next week. The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association is also consulting staff on a possible strike and said it will co-ordinate with the RMT.The looming action has caused rail bosses to start making plans such as prioritising freight trains over passenger services to ensure petrol and food supplies do...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
The Independent

No 10 admits it did instigate meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Downing Street has admitted it did request a controversial meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray ahead of the publication of her partygate inquiry despite initial denials.Treasury minister Simon Clarke had insisted on Monday that it was the senior civil servant who “instigated” the meeting in the weeks leading up to her widely anticipated report into lockdown breaches in Downing Street.But hours later Downing Street admitted it was “No 10 officials” who had requested the meeting earlier this month so that the Prime Minister could discuss the “timings and publication process”.No 10 also insisted Mr Johnson did not support allegations...
POLITICS
The Independent

Railway workers vote for ‘biggest strike in modern history’

Railway workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, the RMT union has announced.The result was announced within four hours of the ballot of more than 40,000 railway workers closing.The RMT said: “Railway workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action across Network Rail and the train operating companies, in the biggest endorsement for industrial action by railway workers since privatisation.”Eddie Dempsey, assistant general secretary of the RMT, told BBC Today: “Some of our members are in the third year of a pay freeze.“Most of our membership is on around £24,000.“We kept this...
TRAFFIC
BBC

London Tube strike: RMT announce walk out after Jubilee bank holiday

A 24-hour walkout across the London Underground will take place after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, a rail union has announced. About 4,000 station staff are set to walk out at 00:01 BST on 6 June in a dispute over job losses and pensions. The strike is separate...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Britain's 'summer of discontent': Strikes could grind railways to a halt in WEEKS triggering blackouts, fuel shortages and empty shelves as civil servants threaten to plunge airports and courts into chaos and bus drivers walk out in Yorkshire

Britain is facing a 'summer of discontent' with the biggest rail strike in modern history causing power blackouts, petrol shortages and empty shelves - along with industrial action affecting airports, courts and bus services. Militant rail union leaders are threatening to cripple the country with strikes that could begin within...
TRAFFIC
BBC

More than 300 ScotRail Sunday services cancelled

More than 300 ScotRail services have been cancelled for the third Sunday in a row due the ongoing shortage of drivers. The disruption comes on the eve of major timetable cuts which will see 700 daily services cut across the country. Hundreds of trains have been cancelled since 8 May...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy