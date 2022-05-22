Wage negotiations 'have to be sensible' - Richard Lochhead

Members of the RMT rail union have voted 8:1 in favour of strike action over jobs, pay and conditions. The union says officials are discussing “a timetable for strike action from mid-June”. So what might happen? What could the effect be? And are other disputes on the horizon?These are the key questions and answers.What is this dispute about?Britain’s biggest rail union, the RMT, is threatening industrial action at both Network Rail and 15 train operators over pay, redundancies and “a guarantee there will be no detrimental changes to working practices”.The general secretary of the RMT, Mick Lynch, said: “Members want...

TRAFFIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO