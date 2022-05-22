Wage negotiations 'have to be sensible' - Richard Lochhead

Railway workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, the RMT union has announced.The result was announced within four hours of the ballot of more than 40,000 railway workers closing.The RMT said: “Railway workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action across Network Rail and the train operating companies, in the biggest endorsement for industrial action by railway workers since privatisation.”Eddie Dempsey, assistant general secretary of the RMT, told BBC Today: “Some of our members are in the third year of a pay freeze.“Most of our membership is on around £24,000.“We kept this...
