Boston, MA

Jimmy Butler injury not considered serious; update on Smart, Tatum injuries

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe physicality of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals forced a parade back to the locker room of injured players from both teams. The most impactful injury was to Miami’s Jimmy Butler — the best player in the postseason thus far — who did not play the second half due...

nba.nbcsports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Gets Mad At Stephen Curry And The Warriors For Taunting After Made No-Look Three

The Dallas Mavericks had yet another tough night against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks were finally playing in the American Airlines Center at home where they have been 5-1 in the playoffs but came out with a cold start. However, the Mavericks found a way to be competitive before Stephen Curry started shooting the Warriors into a double-digit lead.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On The Vendor Who Tripped Him During The Game: "If You Order A Drink, Just Wait Until Halftime. I Don't Know Why They Needed To Deliver It Right Then. Thankfully I Was Alright."

After struggling for the last two seasons, the Golden State Warriors are once again proving why they are one of the best teams in the league. They are currently facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals and have played well right out of the gate. The Dubs have...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

Steph, LeBron react to Kerr's comments on Texas school shooting

Steve Kerr spent the entirety of his press conference ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals demanding action from politicians in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. “Now we have children murdered at school,” Kerr said. “When are we going to...
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Steve Kerr harshly criticizes Stephen Curry in win vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of booking a return trip to the NBA Finals, which is a testament to the dominance of this team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core. But Steve Kerr’s role in the team’s success can’t be overlooked, and in one moment during the final stretch of the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 over the Dallas Mavericks, he showed who’s really in charge by blasting his team’s best player for a defensive lapse that led to a Luka Doncic triple.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph's funny comment about being tripped by Mavs' vendor

Steph Curry had some friendly advice for the staff at the American Airlines Center: Wait until halftime to deliver fans their orders. Curry walked away unscathed after tripping over a vendor serving a fan sitting courtside right before halftime of the Warriors’ 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 76ers willing to trade key player this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers still have not gone past the second round in over two decades, and it may be one particular player taking the fall this time around. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported on Monday that 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle is not untouchable and that the team would entertain the idea of trading him this offseason. Neubeck adds that 76ers would not just dump Thybulle for salary-saving purposes however.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Heat Sixth Man
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler gets brutally honest on knee injury after 6-point performance in Game 4 vs. Celtics

Without a doubt, Jimmy Butler has been the most important guy for the Miami Heat since the playoffs started weeks ago. Since that time, the two-way player has been instrumental in his squad’s effort to eliminate the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. But while his performance has garnered a lot of hype around the NBA, his body has been showing signs of wear and tear, especially after a horrible Game 4 performance against the Boston Celtics.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat’s Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 Season: Jimmy Butler And Bam Adebayo Will Lead The Team Next Season, Victor Oladipo Is A Free Agent

The Miami Heat finished the regular season with a 53-29 record, outdueling the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers for the first seed in the Eastern Conference as nearly every fan and expert alike yawned, assuming they had no chance of actually making the Finals. Then the Heat dispatched the Hawks with ease in the First Round as fans and experts alike yawned again. Because who cares? It was only the no-defense Hawks. Then the Heat harassed the 76ers into submission in the Second Round, as fans and experts alike didn’t exactly yawn but still didn’t give them much credit, instead of blaming Joel Embiid’s broken face and James Harden’s choke job for Philly’s demise. Now, the Heat are leading the Celtics 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and if you scan the hottest NBA message boards, most folks admit the Heat could find their way to the Finals, but nobody thinks they’ll beat the Warriors and hang a banner in South Beach.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Heat not happy with this play between Pritchard, Butler from Game 3

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wasn't able to play in the second half of his team's Game 3 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night due to right knee inflammation. The Heat had a 15-point halftime lead when Butler departed, and despite an impressive comeback attempt by the Celtics, Miami held on for a 109-103 victory and a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
MIAMI, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Video: Boston Celtics Fans Chant "C's In Six" After Demolition Of Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics just had a thumping Game 4 win at home over the Miami Heat. After the Heat pulled off a stunning win in Game 3 despite Jimmy Butler getting injured, Game 4 was expected to be a tenuous affair between both teams. However, Miami started the game with the coldest open quarter in recent playoff history.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kerr believes Warriors would be 'dead' without Wiggins

When the Warriors needed him most, "All-Star Wiggs" returned on the biggest stage of his NBA career. After slumping throughout most of the second half of the regular season, Wiggins has returned to his All-Star form in the playoffs and has played a major role in Golden State's commanding 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

