Messaging apps are a core part of how we communicate in 2022, and who hasn't received assignments from a boss or been asked for random favors from a colleague over DM? Maybe you're organized enough to remember that job until the time arrives to get it done, but that may not be the best course of action when you've got your hands full with a ton of other stuff. Clearly, making a formal note of this to-do is in everyone's best interest here so that it doesn't slip your mind, and now Google Chat is helping out with just that through native support for creating tasks.

