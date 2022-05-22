1957 Mercury Monterey M-335 Crosses Auction Block For $77K

It was only a matter of time before this happened. Not too long ago, a mysterious Plymouth Superbird painted to look like the General Lee, but with a severely raked stance showed up in Salem, Oregon. The Dukes of Hazzard wanna-be mystified some people, including Instagram account mopars5150, which seemed to speculate at the time it was some sort of rat rod. However, to those familiar with tractor pull competitions this car is already a bit of a celebrity.Usually, what competes at these events are tractors and pickup trucks. Depending on what class they’re in, these vehicles can be unbelievably powerful and purpose-built for pulling the sled just a few inches more than the competition. The fact there’s a muscle car out competing with vehicles which were designed from the factory to tow heavy loads is pretty miraculous.

SALEM, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO