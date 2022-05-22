ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

1957 Mercury Monterey M-335 Crosses Auction Block For $77K

fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, this gorgeous 1957 Mercury Monterey M-335 crossed the auction block in Florida. An older restoration that is holding up quite well, this model is a rare, purpose-built, two-door hardtop that was modified by the legendary Bill Stropped to satisfy Nascar homologation. These are the very basic facts about...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Florida Man Wrecks 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition After Auction Purchase

While one could argue that any Ford GT is a special machine, the Heritage Edition versions of that beloved model are even more so. Created to celebrate historic occasions in Blue Oval history and produced in limited numbers, we’ve seen various GT Heritage Edition models sell for incredible sums of money in recent years. This particular 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition is no exception, as it hammered for an eye-watering $704,000 at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach auction a few weeks ago, only to be subsequently crashed by the new owner, according to Road & Track.
BOCA RATON, FL
Motorious

1958 BMW 507 Roadster Series II Heads To Auction

This car may be small on the outside but it's got a V8 surprise under the hood. BMW has been in the business of making sports cars since their early days of racing, where the brand dominated the competition. Typically, these vehicles are big, boxy, and powerful, following the classic German performance sentiment. However, every once in a while, you can find a BMW built to take up as little space as possible. These cars were lightweight and robust and beautifully utilized the power-to-weight ratio formula. One perfect example is this pristine 1958 BMW 507 Roadster Series Two, which combines a potent engine with a sturdy but small chassis design to create an unbeatable driving experience.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Plymouth Superbird Pull Car Honors The General Lee

It was only a matter of time before this happened. Not too long ago, a mysterious Plymouth Superbird painted to look like the General Lee, but with a severely raked stance showed up in Salem, Oregon. The Dukes of Hazzard wanna-be mystified some people, including Instagram account mopars5150, which seemed to speculate at the time it was some sort of rat rod. However, to those familiar with tractor pull competitions this car is already a bit of a celebrity.Usually, what competes at these events are tractors and pickup trucks. Depending on what class they’re in, these vehicles can be unbelievably powerful and purpose-built for pulling the sled just a few inches more than the competition. The fact there’s a muscle car out competing with vehicles which were designed from the factory to tow heavy loads is pretty miraculous.
SALEM, OR
Autoweek.com

Cheap 1950s Camera Steals Chrysler Names, Visits Junkyard Decades Later

A few months ago, I obtained the worst cheap film camera I've ever used to document junkyard cars: the early-1960s Brumberger Thunderbird. That camera is a hilariously crappy Bakelite unit from the infamous "Chicago Cluster" of fly-by-night camera manufacturers, its design ripped off from who-knows-where and its name appropriated from a then-hot-selling Ford model. After that, I decided to take a related Chicago Cluster camera (with its manufacturer and model names both lifted from Detroit vehicles) out for more junkyard adventures.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
Monterey, CA
Cars
City
Monterey, CA
State
Florida State
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Rear End#Performance Car#Vehicles#Nascar#This Nantucket Blue
fordauthority.com

Well Preserved 1986 Ford Bronco II Up For Auction

While the Ford Bronco has – for most of its life – been a massive success, the same cannot be said for the much-maligned Ford Bronco II. The smaller, Ford Ranger based utility was a huge hit when it launched, and Ford sold over 700,000 of them from 1984-1990 before the Ford Explorer came along and replaced it, but the Bronco II remains best known for its less than idea stability that made it prone to roll over. However, while there were once many of them roaming our streets, this 1986 Ford Bronco II up for grabs at Bring a Trailer isn’t nearly as common a sight today.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

What Happened To Nash Bridges’ Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda?

A lot of people are wondering where the car is today. From 1996 to 2001, television audiences were mesmerized by the on-screen adventures of San Francisco cop and his wise-cracking partner in Nash Bridges. However, just as compelling was the beautiful 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda convertible Don Johnson’s character drove in the series. It was featured on many of the posters and other advertisements. Naturally, many have wondered whatever happened to the famous Mopar and we have the answer.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out an SR20-powered Datsun 1600 restomod

The Datsun 1600 laid the foundation for the 240Z and the line of Nissan Z sports cars that followed. Mike Spagnola of Purpose Built Motors respected that heritage while upgrading a 1600's performance to turn it into a tasteful restomod that recently appeared on "Jay Leno's Garage." In addition to...
CELEBRITIES
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Retractable Video Display System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a retractable video display system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 16th, 2020, published on May 19th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0153134. The Ford Authority Take. Back in August of 2019, Ford patented a projector system stored...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Ghost Gets 22-Inch Wheels, Carbon Fiber Package From Brabus

Brabus is probably not the first name that comes to mind when talking about Rolls-Royce but the tuning company has a new project based on the latest Ghost. We are positively surprised by the end result, which is a stylish and stunning-looking luxury sedan with more power and a more aggressive stance compared to the stock car.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy