Security guard claims self-defense in Shelby Avenue shooting

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a security guard’s claim of self-defense in Saturday night’s fatal shooting of an unidentified man in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 227 Shelby Avenue.

Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. and found a black adult male who had been shot in the parking lot. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

Homicide Unit detectives interviewed a female security guard who reported that the man had been asked to leave the store approximately 20 minutes before the shooting for not having a shirt or shoes on but that he continued into the store and took a beer without paying for it. The guard stated she attempted to knock the beer from his hands and pepper spray him but was unsuccessful.

When the man returned to the property, the guard again told him to leave. The man then began walking toward her saying that he was going to take her gun from her and use it. As he continued coming toward her, she reported that she pulled her weapon and fired one shot, striking him in the chest.

The Medical Examiner will work to identify him. Police say the investigative findings will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.