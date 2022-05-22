Rain, humidity move out, cooler temps come in

Effective: 2022-05-25 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ohio County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Boone County in northern Kentucky Western Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Florence, Forest Park, Harrison, North College Hill, Cheviot, Villa Hills, Mount Healthy, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Rising Sun, Bright, Hidden Valley, Oakbrook, Burlington, Union, Cleves, Shawnee, Taylor Creek and Bridgetown. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 168 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 16. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 181 and 182. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

