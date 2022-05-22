ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Rain, humidity move out, cooler temps come in

By Katie Donovan
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Sunday began with a few lingering showers, warm temperatures in the mid-60s and some humidity. Once the cold front moves east throughout the morning, temperatures will drop a bit...

