A nation at war

One of a series

BEREHOVE, Ukraine — War is inching closer to 20-year-old Ukrainian resident Misha Ostapenko.

He recently lost a friend in the raids inflicted by Russia, and now he’s waiting for his turn to fight for his country.

Stephen Zenner is a multimedia journalist for The Blade, who studied photojournalism at Ohio University.Stephen worked as a freelance photojournalist across the Midwest and separately as a missionary on three continents, making trips to more than a dozen countries. Working in refugee camps during the Syrian refugee crisis motivated Stephen to study photojournalism.Along with Jeffery Gerritt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Alona Matchenko of Toledo Helps Ukraine, Stephen is traveling in Eastern Europe to document the stories of refugees of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I made up my mind and I know I’m gonna’ go,” said Mr. Ostapenko, following the death of his childhood friend Maki, 21, who was killed during an explosion. That loss, mixed with the constant threat of war crimes, encouraged the young man to step up.

The government told Mr. Ostapenko to be ready at any time because the Ukrainian army is losing numbers. By the end of the month, Mr. Ostapenko believes he may be seeing the war first hand.

Carefree, raw, and unafraid, Mr. Ostapenko recently passed the time as he sat back, pressed down on the peddle of his car, steered the vehicle, and cranked Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady,” while pointing out the strength of his hometown’s military presence.

Curse words bounced off the upholstery as the car passed orthodox churches where Mr. Ostapenko crossed himself, paying a brief respect with his eyes to the Ukrainian way of life.

Like any young 20-something, Mr. Ostapenko ditched his family for time to be with his girlfriend, but he found his way back home for a luxurious dinner prepared by his mother, Maria Ostapenko, 52.

Before the war with Russia, Mr. Ostapenko was on track to become a doctor, but now his mind flows toward the constant war.

Hatred of Russia

For Ukrainians who have stayed in their homeland, the feeling of responsibility is common.

Mr. Ostapenko’s father, Grigory Ostapenko, 65, a retired Warrant Officer with 28 years of service to Ukraine and a stony face, slammed his fist against the family’s kitchen table as he talked about Russia.

“The Russians are not human,” he roared.

The retired military officer spoke in the language of outrage cursing stories of torture, rape, and genocide perpetrated by a nation he claimed had the mind of a bully.

“Their desire is to take Ukrainian land,“ Mr. Ostapenko barked, as he explained the way Russia stole Crimea, has been trying to steal the Donbas region, wants to steal all of Ukraine, and will eventually want all of Europe as well.

“Russia does not deserve any part of this land or this country,” Mr. Ostapenko said, and then asked, “Why should we give it [the land]? Just because they’re a bigger kid?”

“If somebody hits you, you have to hit back,” Mr. Ostapenko said.

With all the energy of a dog in a fight, Mr. Ostapenko’s resolution hung over the house he had renovated with his own hands, the garden his wife cultivated, and even the compact car his son bought with his own money. Time and care were put into every inch of their lives, and it was hard-won.

Giving up, rolling over, would deny 65 years of hard-won victories, and others felt similarly.

Months of fighting had shown the true grit of the Ukrainian people and had also shown the heinous acts by Russian military forces.

Not relenting

Beneath glasses, behind a grizzled beard, in a wiry build, and smoking through a pack of cigarettes an hour, the slim battle-hardened Warrant Officer Valentine Borishkevich, 55, originally from Crimea, strutted the retinues of harsh fighting, “We are undefeatable. Who else can defeat us if we have women who left their children to get a gun?”

Within this pride, Mr. Borishkevich hinted at an underlying underdog mentality he and his countrymen suffered from.

“Any country that had power at any moment tried to take our land,” said Mr. Borishkevich, revealing that Ukrainian history is littered with “bigger kids” taking shots at the Ukrainian people.

From the smallest to the largest, youngest to the oldest, the Ukrainian spirit pushes to survive amidst shifting powers, but no Ukrainian wishes to give up where they have made a life for themselves.

“If everyone was going to leave, who’s going to protect my land,” said Roman Volkous, 37, of Kharkiv, Ukraine, who sent his wife and three kids to Germany, and then joined the military on March 8.

Death looms in the air, but it is not a deterrent. The hate of the Russian invaders has become a moral issue amongst Ukrainians in their homeland.

“I'm 65,” said Mr. Ostapenko, who didn’t have a problem joining the war with his son. “I'm going today, tomorrow, whenever. Give me a weapon.”

Intense statements like these have become a recurring sentiment among Ukrainians.

“I am ready to bomb myself off in Red Square to not even give a millimeter of my land,” Mr. Borishkevich similarly canted.

“I was already retired when Maidan happened,” said Mr. Borishkevich, remembering his time running a hotel in Crimea. “I could not sit still.”

Previously, Mr. Borishkevich had served 12 years with the Russian Navy, and retired to Crimea, but was outraged by the treatment of Ukrainians during the Maidan revolution.

“The heavenly hundred that were shot,” said Mr. Borishkevich, summoning up the past, “that’s what made me join the military again.”

Battle wounds

Since joining with the Ukrainian military in 2014, Mr. Borishkevich has sustained six broken ribs, a hole in one of his lungs, and he’s crushed his femur. Mobility for Mr. Borishkevich’s right arm is limited, and he’s not even able to lift his appendage above his head.

Until his rehabilitation deems him battle-ready, he’s stuck away from his battalion, who were last with him fighting in Mariupol.

“I’m not hoping to get to my boys,” at the front, “I WILL join my boys,” Mr. Borishkevich said.

Ukrainians’ righteous anger to protect their homes is strong, yet for caretakers the brashness of hate has become overwhelming.

“I’ve started to take those depression pills,” said Maria Ostapenko, Misha’s mother, who works as a nurse in a military hospital. Men with no legs in her hospital have yelled to be back at the front. “I’m gonna’ go. Give me a gun. I’m gonna’ go,” said one in her ward.

Young recruits enter for physicals, and in the back of her mind she thinks, “They’re so handsome, so young, and it’s sad to see how their future can be destroyed.”

At certain moments Ms. Ostapenko has become overwhelmed with what she has witnessed helping the injured rushed to her hospital from the front line, and said, “I couldn’t perform the duty because I was crying.” New recruits come for physicals and Ms. Ostapenko thinks, “I know a week later some of them will be injured.”

Her own son is not far from this reality, and it’s difficult for her to comprehend.

“He is my only son,” she cried, weeping in her kitchen where she makes him meals.

Young Mr. Ostapenko became interested in becoming a doctor because of his close relationship with his mother. During these first few months of the war, the young man has been helping out in the hospital as much as he can — alongside his mother.

It’s not directly involved with the fighting, but it’s enough for him to hear stories, see the injuries himself, and want to work toward change.

A friend of Mr. Ostapenko’s, Misha Shkerta, 18, a law student whose father is at the front lines of the war in the territorial forces, has been raising money for supplies. When Mr. Shkerta’s father enlisted, he wasn’t provided with basic clothing, a bullet proof vest, a helmet, or tactical glasses, but Mr. Ostapenko helped raise funds and donated $7,000 of his own money to help his neighbors at the front line.

“Friends provided for that [protective gear],” said Mr. Shkerta, who was angry with the government believing, “that governor of the region is stealing,” from the war effort.

Three months into an invasion, “We don't have time to fight the government,” said Mr. Shkerta, who just wants to equip his father and other soldiers.

“I do not understand why I'm forced to post some needs on my social media and encourage other people,” to donate to the war effort, said Mr. Shkerta, who has finally raised enough money to bring a truck to the front lines to transport and move items better.

Mr. Shkerta and Mr. Ostapenko believe the corruption in their government is far-reaching.

“We were able and willing to go with no equipment at all,” said Constantine Baranov, an injured volunteer soldier who came from the front line to receive medical treatment, sustaining an injury to his right arm. Mr. Baranov’s account consisted of an assault on a Russian contingent with a tank, where the Ukrainians were armed with grenade launchers.

Mr. Baranov yelled, “We did not see any United States military equipment at all.”

Other members of the military had mentioned aid from a host of countries.

“U.S., Canada, Poland, the Czech Republic,” Mr. Borishkevich listed the countries he could think of off-hand who he had personally seen contribute arms and materials to Ukraine.

“I see how they are helping us right now,” said Mr. Borishkevich, who thanked the United Nations for their help. Then he went on, “please shut the sky.”

“We receive ammunitions from a lot of countries,” he said, but added, “The Russians do not attack on land anymore.”

Most acts of aggression by Russia at this point in the war are distance missiles or bombs, and he echoed the sentiment, “it’s very important for the world right now to close the sky and defend Ukraine.”

“Poland, Latvia,” Mr. Borishkevich started, “Russians will put them on their knees,” if Ukraine falls.

In the face of war and war crimes, Ukraine still acts in defiance and feels support from the rest of the world.

“Europe likes Ukraine. Everybody likes Ukraine,” said Mr. Ostapenko, explaining the popular support from NATO, and the overwhelming disdain for Russia at this time.

“We are very grateful for all the help we receive,” said Mr. Ostapenko, however, “Russian troops are still here,” which to him indicates the aid is not enough.

“It's very difficult to fight such a big enemy on its own,” he said, who believes Russia is a problem for all countries in the world.

Sanctions will pressure Russia into giving up, or it will be a long war ending in a nuclear outcome, Mr. Ostapenko said. But at the same time, he doesn’t believe it has to be this way.

“The whole world, we'll get together to fight this big bully,” said Mr. Ostapenko, adding, “If the whole world gets together in three months of work the war can be done.”